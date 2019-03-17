Wofford's Southern Conference champion men's basketball team has earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The 29-4 Terriers, the only team in the country to go undefeated through its conference season and win the league tournament, will face No. 10 Seton Hall (20-13) on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla., in the Midwest Regional.
If Wofford and senior center Matt Pegram of Wando High School can get by Seton Hall, the Terriers will face No. 2 seed Kentucky in the second round.
Wofford's No. 7 seed is the highest earned by a SoCon team since the NCAA field expanded to 64 in 1985. College of Charleston was a No. 8 seed in 1999.
Another local product who will play in March Madness as Ivy League champion Yale earned a No. 14 seed. Jake Lanford, a 6-10 freshman from Porter-Gaud plays for Yale, which will take on No. 3 LSU in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday.
One mid-major team that did earn an at-large bid was Belmont (26-5) of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Bruins had a NCAA NET ranking of No. 47.
