For Citadel basketball, it's so far, so good. But now comes the SoCon.
No Citadel team ever won more games before Christmas than this year's squad, which entered the holiday with a 9-2 record, including wins over six Division I teams and losses only to Clemson and Texas, both on the road.
"Considering that we have to play three guarantee games (for money), it can't get much better than that," said Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom.
Now comes the hard part: A Southern Conference that is more stacked with good teams than it's been in years. The SoCon boasts five teams that already have at least 10 wins each, and ranks No. 14 in conference RPI, ahead of the Colonial Athletic Association and Sun Belt, among others.
The Citadel already owns a SoCon victory over Mercer, and begins the new year with road games at Wofford on Thursday and at Furman on Saturday. Those teams are a combined 22-6.
"We're getting into the real stuff now," Baucom said after a 110-94 loss to Longwood on Saturday. "And we've got teams in our league that if we play like we did in this game, not communicating and not executing, we'll get beat by 40.
"We're 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the league," he said. "But our guys know that you can get your butt kicked any night if you don't focus and communicate."
Wofford (10-4, 2-0 SoCon) is certainly capable of kicking butt. The Terriers have lost only to Power 5 teams North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State, and are coming off a 74-54 victory over SoCon foe Western Carolina.
The Citadel and Wofford have split their last four regular-season games, and Thursday's game features some great personnel matchups:
• Wofford senior Fletcher Magee, who considered turning pro after last year, is rightfully regarded as one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation, and this year is averaging 17.5 points and shooting 36.8 percent from deep. But it's Citadel senior Matt Frierson who is pacing the SoCon with 5.1 treys per game on 45.2 percent 3-point shooting, averaging 17.4 points.
• In the post, Wofford's 6-8 senior Cam Jackson (15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg) will body up with The Citadel's 6-7 senior, Zane Najdawi (13.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
• At point guard, The Citadel's Lew Stallworth (17.9 ppg, 6.9 assists) will face Wofford for the first time, matching up with Wofford guards Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy.
The Bulldogs could get a boost from the return of 6-6 sophomore Hayden Brown, who has missed seven games with an ankle injury. Najdawi could use the help inside, especially since Wofford is deep in the post with 6-11 Matthew Pegram of Wando High School, 6-9 sophomore Keve Aluma and 6-9 Chevez Goodwin, a transfer from College of Charleston.
"We need Hayden inside, and we hope to get him back (for Wofford)," Baucom said. "This thing has dragged on longer than we anticipated, but the prognosis is that we'll have him back. We'll need him down the stretch run just to have another body in there."
The Citadel at Wofford
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg
Radio: 92.1-FM; 102.1-FM; 1450-AM
TV: ESPN+
Records: The Citadel 9-3, 1-0 SoCon; Wofford 10-4, 2-0
Notable: The Citadel had a seven-game win streak snapped in a 110-94 loss to Longwood last Saturday … That was the Bulldogs’ final non-conference game of the season; they are off to their best 12-game start since 1979-80 … PG Lew Stallworth is third in the SoCon in scoring (17.9 ppg), first in assists (6.9 per game) and fifth in field-goal percentage (58.2) … Senior G Matt Frierson is shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range, best in the league among shooters with at least 100 attempts … Senior Zane Najdawi is at 13.8 ppg and 7.9 rebounds, and was named the SoCon’ student-athlete of the week this week … Wofford has beaten ETSU (79-62) and Western Carolina (74-54) in SoCon play … Senior guard Fletcher Magee is averaging 17.5 ppg and shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range … 6-8 senior Cam Jackson is at 15.2 ppg and 7.9 rebounds … Junior G Nathan Hoover is at 12.8 ppg and shooting 45 percent from 3-point range … Wofford is No. 55 in the NCAA’s NET ranking, with The Citadel at 160 after the loss to Longwood.