Snee Farm rallies to win seventh straight City Swim Meet title

Different year, same result for the Snee Farm swim team at the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association championships.
Snee Farm captured its seventh straight City Swim Meet title July 11 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. It was the first time in the 40-year history of the City Swim Meet that the competition was held indoors, and also marked the return of the event after it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
After falling as low as fourth place earlier in the weekend, Snee Farm came from behind to take the lead during the final day of competition. Snee Farm finished with 2,910 points for a 91-point victory over the North Charleston Barracudas (2,819. The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales finished in third place with 2,629 points, followed by the Parkshore Piranhas (2,538.5) and the Daniel Island Flying Fish (2,521).
Multiple CCAA records fell during the final day of competition, beginning in one of the earliest races. Snee Farm’s Ann Thompson set a meet record as the leadoff backstroke swimmer in the 15-18 mixed medley relay and then broke her hour-old record in the individual event.
The outstanding swimmer of the day was North Charleston’s Luke Green, who established new CCAA marks in the 13-14 boys butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley events. Parkshore’s James Winterfield won all three individual events in which he swam, and he set meet records in the 15-18 boy’ butterfly and backstroke events.
CCAA records in individual events were also broken by Hobcaw’s Adair Shaw (13-14 girls individual medley) and Gil Shaw (15-18 girls breaststroke), Newington’s Cassidy Lima (15-18 girls freestyle), and Snee Farm’s Kyle Hertwig (15-18 boys freestyle). Adair Shaw captured a triple crown in her individual events, also placing first in the 13-14 girls freestyle and butterfly events. Four relay teams set CCAA records: Snee Farm’s 15-18 mixed medley relay, and the freestyle relays from Hobcaw (13-14 girls), North Charleston (13-14 boys), and Newington (15-18 boys).
Final Team Standings
1. Snee Farm 2910.0
2. North Charleston 2819.0
3. Northbridge Terrace 2629.0
4. Parkshore Piranhas 2538.5
5. Daniel Island Flying Fish 2521.0
6. Hobcaw Marlins 2342.0
7. Newington 2161.0
8. Shadowmoss 1800.5
9. Longpoint 1576.5
10. James Island 1491.5
11. Legend Oaks 1359.5
12. Sha Mel Lon 1297.5
13. Crowfield 1128.5
14. Ashborough Alligators 971.5
15. Summerville YMCA Stingrays 865.5
16. Country Club of Charleston 550.5
17. Cane Bay Family YMCA Krakens 391.0