GOOSE CREEK — Defending champion Snee Farm splashed its way to an early lead in the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s City Meet championship Friday night at Crowfield Country Club.
Snee Farm scored 656 points, with Daniel Island (618½), Hobcaw (550), Newington (488) and Coosaw Creek (418) rounding out the top five teams in the 19-team event.
Avery Freece and Rachel Martin led the way for Snee Farm. Freece won the 11-12 girls titles in 50-yard butterfly and 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley, while Martin captured the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke. In addition, both girls were part of the champion 11-12 mixed medley and girls free relay squads.
Carson Owens of Shadowmoss was a triple-winner, taking the 11-12 boys 50 free, 50 butterfly, and 100 IM.
Hobcaw’s Evan Hawsey captured the 11-12 boys 50 breaststroke, Newington’s Matthew Phillips won the 11-12 boys back, and Long Point won the boys free relay.
The City Meet resumes Saturday at 9:10 a.m. and concludes with a third day of events Sunday at 9:30 a.m.