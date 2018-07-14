GOOSE CREEK – Snee Farm held on to first place Saturday at Crowfield Country Club in its bid to claim a fifth straight City Swim Meet.
With the final session of the 3-day competition kicking off Sunday at 9:30 a.m., Snee Farm has amassed 1,835½ points to lead second place Daniel Island (1,564½). Rounding out the top five are Coosaw Creek (1,452), Northbridge (1,421), and Hobcaw (1,351).
Leading the way Saturday for Snee Farm was Sullivan Freece, champion in the 9-10 boys’ 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 individual medley.
Also winning titles for Snee Farm were Kate Allison (9-10 girls’ 50 free), Garrett Blankenship (9-10 boys’ 50 backstroke) and Izzy Davies (9-10 girls’ 50 breaststroke). Snee Farm also won the 9-10 mixed medley, 7-8 girls’ 100 free relay), 7-8 boys’ 100 free relay, 9-10 girls’ 100 free relay, and 9-10 boys’ 100 free relay.
Daniel Island’s Ellie Chalupsky (9-10 girls) won three events, capturing the 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM.
Coosaw Creek had two double-winners with Finn Routhier (7-8 boys) taking the 25 free and 25 fly, and teammate Charlie Polomsky (7-8 boys) capturing the 25 back and 25 breaststroke.
Grabbing championships for Parkshore were Phoebe Hayes (7-8 girls’ 25 free) and teammate Harrison Carter (9-10 boys’ 50 breaststroke).
Other champions Saturday were Summerville YMCA’s Emily Bonacci (7-8 girls’ 25 fly), Northbridge’s Gardner Robbins (7-8 girls’ 25 back), Newington’s Molly Jackson (7-8 girls’ 25 breaststroke), and Northbridge’s 7-8 100 medley relay team.
To see photos from the City Swim Meet, go to postandcourier.com/photo_galleries.
Team Standings
1. Snee Farm - 1,835.5
2. Daniel Island - 1,564.5
3. Coosaw Creek - 1,452
4. Northbridge - 1,421
5. Hobcaw - 1,351
6. James Island - 1,200
7. Newington - 1,030
8. Shadowmoss - 1,008
9. Parkshore - 919.5
10. Legend Oaks - 914
11. Crowfield - 785.5
12. Dunes West - 729.5
13. Longpoint - 673
14. Ashborough - 585
15. Sha-Mel-Lon - 539
16. Country Club of Charleston - 517
17. Pine Forest Pine Forest - 329
18. Summerville YMCA - 276
19. Fort Johnson - 254