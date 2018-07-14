GOOSE CREEK – Snee Farm held on to first place Saturday at Crowfield Country Club in its bid to claim a fifth straight City Swim Meet.

With the final session of the 3-day competition kicking off Sunday at 9:30 a.m., Snee Farm has amassed 1,835½ points to lead second place Daniel Island (1,564½). Rounding out the top five are Coosaw Creek (1,452), Northbridge (1,421), and Hobcaw (1,351).

Leading the way Saturday for Snee Farm was Sullivan Freece, champion in the 9-10 boys’ 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 individual medley.

Also winning titles for Snee Farm were Kate Allison (9-10 girls’ 50 free), Garrett Blankenship (9-10 boys’ 50 backstroke) and Izzy Davies (9-10 girls’ 50 breaststroke). Snee Farm also won the 9-10 mixed medley, 7-8 girls’ 100 free relay), 7-8 boys’ 100 free relay, 9-10 girls’ 100 free relay, and 9-10 boys’ 100 free relay.

Daniel Island’s Ellie Chalupsky (9-10 girls) won three events, capturing the 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM.

Coosaw Creek had two double-winners with Finn Routhier (7-8 boys) taking the 25 free and 25 fly, and teammate Charlie Polomsky (7-8 boys) capturing the 25 back and 25 breaststroke.

Grabbing championships for Parkshore were Phoebe Hayes (7-8 girls’ 25 free) and teammate Harrison Carter (9-10 boys’ 50 breaststroke).

Other champions Saturday were Summerville YMCA’s Emily Bonacci (7-8 girls’ 25 fly), Northbridge’s Gardner Robbins (7-8 girls’ 25 back), Newington’s Molly Jackson (7-8 girls’ 25 breaststroke), and Northbridge’s 7-8 100 medley relay team.

To see photos from the City Swim Meet, go to postandcourier.com/photo_galleries.

Team Standings

1. Snee Farm - 1,835.5

2. Daniel Island - 1,564.5

3. Coosaw Creek - 1,452

4. Northbridge - 1,421

5. Hobcaw - 1,351

6. James Island - 1,200

7. Newington - 1,030

8. Shadowmoss - 1,008

9. Parkshore - 919.5

10. Legend Oaks - 914

11. Crowfield - 785.5

12. Dunes West - 729.5

13. Longpoint - 673

14. Ashborough - 585

15. Sha-Mel-Lon - 539

16. Country Club of Charleston - 517

17. Pine Forest Pine Forest - 329

18. Summerville YMCA - 276

19. Fort Johnson - 254