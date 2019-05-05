COLUMBIA — South Carolina dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 3 Vanderbilt, falling in the opener 9-3 and 6-2 in the nightcap to suffer its sixth straight loss and eighth straight Southeastern Conference series.
The Gamecocks (24-23, 5-19 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second of Game 1 as Jacob Olson and Andrew Eyster doubled to lead off the inning. Olson scored on Eyster’s two-bagger, and Chris Cullen brought in the second run with a sacrifice fly to right.
Vanderbilt (38-9, 18-6) came back with three runs in the top of the third as an error opened the door for the scoring.
South Carolina tied the game at 3 in the fourth on Eyster’s seventh home run of the season. Vandy ended the contest scoring the last six runs, including four in the seventh as Austin Martin and JJ Bleday each had two-run hits.
Eyster had two hits and drove in a pair for USC. Reid Morgan took the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs and five hits with four strikeouts and six walks in 51/3 innings.
Vandy opened the scoring in Game 2 with four runs in the second, two on Pat DeMarco’s third home run of the year.
USC bounced back with two runs in the fifth. Luke Berryhill reached on an error, went to second on Olson’s double and scored on Eyster’s RBI single. With two out, Wes Clarke singled to right to score Olson.
The Gamecocks threatened in the sixth, as Olson and Eyster both had two-out singles.
Cullen took a Hugh Fisher pitch to the warning track in right, but it was hauled in by Bleday for the third out.
Vandy then added insurance in the seventh on back-to-back home runs from Bleday and Ethan Paul.
Olson and Eyster had two hits apiece in game two. Eyster went 5 for 7 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and three RBIs in the series.
Berryhill’s on-base streak of 25 games was snapped in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Cam Tringali allowed four hits and four runs in 12/3 innings, taking the loss.
Both games were seven innings, per SEC rules.
USC next hosts Furman at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Gardner-Webb 9, Clemson 7
SHELBY, N.C. - Gardner-Webb scored six runs in the third inning and every Bulldogs starter had at least one hit in a victory over Clemson at Keeter Stadium.
The Runnin' Bulldogs, who were 1-1 in the home-and-home weekend series, improved to 20-23, while the Tigers dropped to 28-19. It was Gardner-Webb's first win over the Tigers in 12 tries and came in Clemson's first game in Shelby.
Sam Hall scored in the first inning on Kyle Wilkie's groundout, then Gardner-Webb plated six runs in the third inning, highlighted by Ben LaSpaluto's two-run homer and three unearned runs after a costly two-out error.
After the Runnin' Bulldogs scored two runs in the fourth inning to build an 8-1 lead, Grayson Byrd laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth inning and Justin Hawkins belted a two-out, run-scoring single in both the sixth inning and eighth inning.
Runnin' Bulldogs starter Landon Mitchell (6-4) allowed seven hits, three runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings. Tigers starter Jacob Hennessy (3-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers play Presbyterian College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wofford 4, The Citadel 3
The Citadel dropped a heartbreaker as Wofford scored twice in the ninth to beat the Bulldogs on Senior Day and sweep the three-game series at Riley Park.
The Terriers (29-19, 11-6 Southern Conference) scored their two runs in the ninth after a two-out walk and hit by pitch.
Wofford got on the board in the sixth inning after a bunt single and blooper to right started the inning. A wild pitch and throwing error allowed the first run to score before Reed Massey hit a sacrifice fly to right to score the second run of the inning.
The Bulldogs (10-36, 3-15) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning as Brooks O’Brien walked with one out and was followed by a two-out hit by pitch from Andrew Judkins and a Ryan McCarthy infield single. Ches Goodman followed with a ground ball to third that was misplayed, allowing a run to score.
The Citadel came out swinging in the eighth as O’Brien lined a ball into the gap in right center, only to have Colin Davis make an outstanding diving catch. Wesley Lane followed with a base hit through the left side, and with two outs, Ryan McCarthy lined a ball over the head of the left fielder for a RBI triple. Goodman followed with a fly ball into shallow left center that fell between three players to give the Bulldogs the 3-2 lead.
The ninth inning started with two quick outs before a walk ignited a rally for the Terriers. The walk was followed by a hit by pitch and a double steal. Hudson Byorick gave the Terriers the lead with a base hit up the middle to score two runs.
Citadel starter Jordan Flanders went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two strikeouts. Zach Taglieri was strong out the bullpen as he did not allow a hit over two shutout innings. Morgan Foulks (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up two runs on one hit in one inning of work. McCarthy was 2 for 4.
Rasesh Pandya (3-2) allowed one hit over 11/3 innings to pick up the victory.
The Citadel is at Clemson at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Wililam & Mary 5, College of Charleston 4 (10)
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William & Mary completed a series sweep of College of Charleston in a back-and-forth 10-inning affair.
William & Mary (28-19, 10-11 CAA) moved up to fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
Chaz Davey delivered the key hit for the Cougars (28-19, 10-8) with a bases-clearing three-run double in the seventh to put the Cougars up 4-3. Tanner Steffy went 2 for 5 with a double in his collegiate debut, as Clay Hunt clubbed his fourth homer of the season. Dupree Hart and Danny Wondrack each drew three walks, as Hart moved into a tie for the all-time lead at CofC with 125 career free passes.
Zach Williams battled through 51/3 innings, allowing three runs. Josh Price struck out three and surrendered one run in 22/3 innings. Nathan Ocker took the loss, allowing one run and striking out four in 12/3 innings.
Brandon Racquet went 3 for 4 with a game-tying solo homer to pace the Tribe, as Jack Cone drove in the winning run with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the 10th. Kyle Wrighte hit a two-run home run in the second inning.
Justin Pearson tossed 3/13 shutout innings to earn the win.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Tuesday at Charleston Southern at 6 p.m.
Campbell 4, Charleston Southern 1
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell starter Ryan Chasse tossed a three-hitter to lead Campbell past the Charleston Southern to take the Big South series 2-1.
Junior first baseman Ryan Stoudemire smacked his team-leading 10th home run of the season for CSU (17-30, 7-14 Big South).
Campbell (27-16, 15-5) scored two runs in the second and two more in the sixth for insurance.
Senior infielder Jason Miller continued his on-base streak to 26 games with a two-out seventh-inning single to break up a perfect game bid. Jason Peters had the other hit.
CSU starter Cody Maw went six innings, striking out three and allowing just one walk while being responsible for Campbell’s four runs.
Coastal Carolina 11, Louisiana 9
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina had eight players register a hit and three players combine to drive in eight of the 11 runs to lead the Chanticleers past Louisiana at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Chanticleers (27-20-1, 12-11 Sun Belt) and spoiled a sweep attempt by the Ragin’ Cajuns (22-28, 10-14).
Jake Wright hit a three-run home run for Coastal and reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances, while four-hole hitter Zach Biermann was 2 for 3 with a walk and also had three RBIs. Parker Chavers was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
The Chants rode the left arm of Austin Kitchen (6-3), as the redshirt junior grinded over 51/3 innings, allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on two walks and four strikeouts to earn the win.