Slumping Buccaneers fall to Radford 79-64

The Charleston Southern men’s basketball season took another hit on Saturday as the Buccaneers dropped a 79-64 decision to Radford, the second-best team in the Big South Conference this season.
The Buccaneers (1-8, 0-5 Big South) stumbled through a miserable first half that ended with Radford leading 49-40. CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh felt the Highlanders are not far behind undefeated Winthrop, which beat CSU twice earlier this week.
“Radford played really hard,” Radebaugh said. “I don’t know that we have a played a team this year that played as hard as they played today. They certainly love to play and have a great passion. I was definitely impressed.
“That was certainly not our best effort. I don’t think we came out and played with the same energy that we did earlier this week (against Winthrop). I could sense that right from the get-go. I know it has been a tough haul on our guys. It takes a lot of effort and mental energy to play, and I know it is hard on these young guys at times. The great thing is that we get to play again tomorrow, and I am real excited about that opportunity.”
Radford came into the contest averaging 65.9 points per game and had 66 points midway through the second half. The Highlanders shot 53.7 percent from the field and outscored CSU 38-14 in the paint. A total of 11 players reached the scoring column, led by freshman guard Fah’Mir Ali, who scored 20 points.
“They are big, athletic and physical inside, and you can tell they do a great job in the weight room,” Radebaugh said.
Senior wing Phlandrous Fleming scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, matching his season scoring average. Sophomore guard Jamir Moore scored 12 points, while senior wing Sean Price added 11. CSU shot 36.8 percent from the floor, including a 31 percent effort in the second half.
The Bucs led just once in the game at 2-0, and Radford led by as many as 22 points with five minutes remaining in the game.
“We have some young guys out there and it’s difficult, it’s tough right now,” Radebaugh said. “It’s a very physical game. We have to keep going, keep working. We can’t get down. I refuse to get down. We have been in this before. We’re in a tough spot, but we’re going to keep working and see if we can’t help these guys out.”