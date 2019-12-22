The Citadel wrapped up its non-conference basketball schedule with an 83-63 loss at North Carolina State on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (6-6) split two games on the road trip, taking a triple-overtime win at Longwood on Thursday, and finished 6-5 in its non-Southern Conference slate.
Kaiden Rice scored 19 points and Kaelon Harris added 13 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 72-60 with 4:41 left before the ACC's Wolfpack (9-3) reeled off a 11-3 run to finish off the victory before 15,501 fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The remainder of The Citadel's slate will be SoCon games, starting New Year's Day at Samford. The Bulldogs hope that top scorer Hayden Brown, who did not play against N.C. State and has missed seven of 12 games with a hamstring injury, can return by them.
"I think we are getting a little better all the time, but we've got to get Hayden back," coach Duggar Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "He's a difference maker, and we've won some games without him. But we are certainly a better team with him because he creates so many mismatches out there."
Devon Daniels led five N.C. State players in double figures with 18 points, and point guard Markell Johnson posted a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
"Markell Johnson was awesome for them," Baucom said. "He's the best point guard we've played against this year, and he was as advertised."
The Citadel's Alex Reed, playing in his hometown, had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs made just 4 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 40-22 at the break. But Rice scored all 19 of his points in the second half as The Citadel heated up, making 10 of 27 from 3-point range in the second half to finish 14 of 45. N.C. State outscored the Bulldogs by just 43-41 in the second half.
"I was kind of discouraged with how we came out of the gate," Baucom said. "I think their size intimidated us some, and their athleticism. But I was much more pleased with the second half. We played much better in the second half, especially on the defensive end."
The Bulldogs sliced a 23-point deficit to 12 with 4:41 left and got two shots at getting the lead down to single digits. But Rice and Tyson Batiste both missed 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack's C.J. Bryce made two free throws and then a layup to push the lead back to 76-60.
In their pre-conference slate, the Bulldogs have won five of their last seven games and posted road wins at Southeast Missouri State, Marist and Longwood — not quite the same as last season's 9-2 start, but encouraging, Baucom said.
"I think last year we got a little full of ourselves at 9-2," he said. "Now, instead of being the hunted, we have to be the hunter."