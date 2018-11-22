College of Charleston coach Earl Grant understood that playing against teams from Power 5 conferences was an opportunity for the Cougars to test themselves against the nation’s elite teams.
Grant also knew by taking on such teams it might expose a few weaknesses that the Cougars would need to correct if they hoped to return to a second straight NCAA Tournament.
Emmitt Williams scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Tremont Waters handed out 11 assists as No. 19 LSU cruised to a 67-55 win over College of Charleston on Thursday night in the AdvoCare Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla.
The Cougars have dropped two straight and fell to 3-2 on the season. LSU improved to 5-0.
After some sloppy play in a 70-58 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday, Grant had hoped the Cougars would have learned their lessons about taking care of the ball and playing solid defensively.
Evidently not.
“I was very disappointed tonight,” Grant said. “We dealt with some of the same issues against Oklahoma State. To come and do it again in a game like this was disappointing. We didn’t value every possession and you have to value every possession against a team like LSU. We had some empty possession where we didn’t get a good shot. I can understand some turnovers against a team as athletic as LSU, but we just made some bone-headed plays that led to easy baskets. We had too many self-inflicted wounds.”
It wasn’t the number of turnovers that bothered Grant so much, the Cougars finished with 11, while LSU had 13, it was the kind of turnovers that got the normally mild-mannered coach upset.
“You have to play with some urgency against a team like LSU,” Grant said. “You’ve got to meet the pass, fight for the ball, make a better effort of fighting through things to get the ball. We talked about playing hard and playing smart. I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play smart basketball all the time.”
Trending Up
- Playing against teams from Power 5 conference seems to bring out the best in Jarrell Brantley.
In the last two games against Oklahoma State (Big 12) and LSU (SEC), Brantley has scored 51 points and hauled in 17 rebounds. Throw in the game against Rhode Island, a team from the Atlantic-10, and Brantley is averaging 22.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals a game.
“I’ve been getting back to the basics,” Brantley said. “I’ve put a lot of time into improving and getting better. I’ve trusted the process. Coach has done a good job of calling my number and Grant (Riller) has done a great job of getting me the ball in positions where I can score. But I’m just getting back to the basics.”
- Against a taller and more athletic LSU team, the Cougars were able to outrebound the Tigers, 35-34, during the game. Charleston was also able to pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, which led to 10 second-chance points.
Trending Down
- The AdvoCare Invitational served as a homecoming for Cougars junior guard Grant Riller, who went to Ocoee High School in Orlando, Fla. With his parents in attendance, Riller struggled for the second straight game, finishing with just four points.
Riller, who has been pressed into duty as a point guard with Marquise Pointer still out of the lineup with an elbow injury, was 2 of 10 from the floor and missed all five 3-point attempts. Riller is just 1 of 20 from 3-point range through the first four games of the season.
“We’re asking (Riller) to do more things for us this year than just score,” Grant said. “Teams are collapsing on him every time he tries to get into the lane. He’s done a really nice job of getting his teammates involved and finding the open man. Right now, his shots are just not falling.”
- Riller isn’t the only player struggling from 3-point range for the Cougars. As a team, Charleston is shooting just 24 percent from 3-point range, going 27 of 112. The Cougars were 5 of 24 from long distance Thursday night against LSU.
“I think sometimes we’re settling for shots,” Grant said.
Coming up
The Cougars will face the loser of Florida State-UAB Friday at 7 p.m. in the next round of the tournament.