Two of the biggest stars in professional tennis will return to Charleston next year to compete in the annual, Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island.
Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki and Sloane Stephens committed this week to the Lowcountry tournament, following a celebratory year for each of the two athletes.
The event is scheduled for March 30 through April 9.
“I’m excited to return to Charleston next year for the tournament,” Wozniacki said in a statement. “I always enjoy playing there and look forward to competing in front of the great crowds again. The fans make the tournament feel so special.”
Ranked No. 2 in the world behind Simona Halep, Wozniacki won the Australian Open in January by defeating Halep in straight sets. And Stephens, ranked No. 9, won the U.S. Open last September in similar fashion.
The two have also enjoyed success at the Volvo Car Open.
Wozniacki has competed five times, and won the whole thing in 2011 – a year before Serena Williams repeated as Volvo champion.
Stephens has competed in Charleston six times and won the tournament in 2016. Just a few months later, she withdrew from the U.S. Open due to a foot injury that sidelined her for the next 11 months.
The 2019 tournament will be her first in the Holy City since capturing the gold.
“I’ve been disappointed that injuries have kept me from competing in the Volvo Car Open the last two years,” she said, adding that Charleston is “one of my favorite cities.”
Stephens and Wozniacki have never faced off at Volvo. But they have played each other seven times in their careers, dating back to 2011.
The Denmark native has gotten the better of Stephens, a Floridian, six of those times, though they’ve split the last two matches.
Eleanor Adams, the Volvo tournament manager, said it’s exciting to have such high profile players already commit to the tournament so far in advance.
“Both Caroline and Sloane have had sensational seasons, and already having two Grand Slam champions in our field takes our competition to the next level,” she said. “We know our fans are in for a very special week in 2019.”
For information on tickets, visit volvocaropen.com/tickets, or call 800-677-2293.