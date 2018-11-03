Two pairs of sisters equal four. Just the number of individual wins Wando High School needs on Monday to advance to the state final.
If it's that easy, the Warriors have it covered. Wando has two sets of sisters in its starting five singles lineup. That's indeed unique. The Sinclaires, sophomore Kelsey and senior Abby, and the Zimmermanns, freshman Lily and junior Ellie, have been making scorecard watchers do a double-take during the Warriors' 21-4 season.
The Sinclaire sisters almost made it work last season, both winning their singles matches before dropping the decisive doubles match in a third-set tiebreaker in a 4-3 loss to eventual Class AAAAA state champion River Bluff. They'll have the help of both Zimmermanns on Monday in Lexington in a rematch with River Bluff.
Kelsey Sinclaire has improved so much since last season that she has vaulted over her older sister from No. 2 into the No. 1 singles position for the Warriors.
"Kelsey played more tournaments over the summer and won our challenge match," Abby Sinclaire said. "We've played together for a long time. We practice together, and after a team practice if we think we need more we come home and hit a little more. Kelsey is very aggressive, and if she gets a short ball, she'll come in and put it away."
Of course, there are other advantages to having a sister on the same team. "I get a ride home," 15-year-old Kelsey said.
And then when one sister gets down, the other one is there to pick her up.
"Abby is consistent, and she hits with a lot of topspin, which makes it hard for the other team to hit her high-kicking balls," said the 5-4 Kelsey, who played the recent ITF Junior tournament at Lexington and has her eyes on college tennis. "There is more pressure for me now playing No. 1. The level of competition is higher and a lot more competitive."
Abby, 5-9, doesn't expect to play college tennis. But she's highly motivated for Monday. "Last year, (River Bluff) beat us at home, so this time we are more motivated to beat them at their home," she said.
The Sinclaires have a background in tennis. Their mother, the former Kelly Bodell, played on the College of Charleston's 1983 NAIA national championship team with current Ashley Hall coach Mary Gastley. The coach of that C of C team was Billy Silcox, the grandfather of Wando doubles specialist Adelia Phillips.
Lily Zimmermann is in her first season on the Wando varsity, but the 14-year-old is already the Warriors' No. 3 player. "I played a lot over the summer," said 5-3 Lily, who started playing tennis at age 4.
"My backhand slice is the best part of my game, but I started playing more aggressively recently."
Like the Sinclaires, the Zimmermanns enjoy playing together.
"We practice a lot together and I really enjoy playing on the team with Ellie," said Lily, who wouldn't mind playing college tennis if it fits into her plans to go to medical school.
Ellie Zimmerman moved up to the singles lineup this season at No. 5 after playing doubles for the Warriors last year, including the loss to River Bluff. "I like tennis because you can play it at an early age and you can play it your whole life. It's a really fun sport," Ellie said.
The Zimmermanns, like the Sinclaires, have four girls in their family. "Ellie and Lily have two sisters, 9 and 11, and hopefully they will play tennis for Wando when they are old enough," said their father, Andy Zimmerman.
"Ellie tried out for Wando as a seventh-grader two weeks after we moved here (from Aiken). She played JV her seventh- and eighth-grade years and made varsity her freshman year. Tryouts at Wando are always extremely competitive," Andy Zimmermann said. "Those early years featured state finalist and state champion teams with Lily Conant, Lauren Quinn, Kat Lyman, etc."
Second-year Wando coach Megan Hinton enjoys having the sisters on her team.
"They work well together and help to make our team stronger," Hinton said. "The competition between them is always fun to watch."
BE EYES 8TH STRAIGHT
Bishop England appears to be on the threshold of an eighth consecutive state championship. Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold's BE girls (21-0) will be at home on Daniel Island Monday afternoon to entertain old rival Waccamaw in the Class AAA Lower State final.
The Bishops scored 4-2 and 6-1 wins over Waccamaw in the regular season. Waccamaw posted a 6-0 win over 2017 state finalist Academic Magnet in the semifinals, while BE powered past Georgetown 6-0.
Chapman and Union County will meet in the Upper State final, with the winner advancing to Saturday's noon state final at Cayce Tennis Center.
OCA SEEKS 1ST TITLE
SCHSL playoff newcomer Oceanside Collegiate (9-2) will take on Phillip Simmons at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Phillip Simmons courts in the girls Class AA Lower State final. Oceanside, coached by former College of Charleston coach Phil Whitesell, has become a powerhouse in its first year of eligibility for the playoffs. The Landsharks shut out Phillip Simmons in a pair of regular-season matches.
The Upper State final will pit perennial champion Christ Church against St. Joseph's in a battle of Greenville rivals. Saturday's state final also is slated for noon at Cayce.
LOCAL NOTES
-- Lleyton Dacuba, a star on Bishop England's 2018 boys state championship team, has joined the Queens University tennis team, while current Oceanside standout Emma Smith has committed to the University of the South, Sewanee, and teammate Jill Morse has committed to Arkansas State.
-- Emma Navarro has recovered from the abdominal strain that sidelined her for Ashley Hall's drive to the SCISA Class AAA state championship. The Ashley Hall junior is in Lawrence, Kan., this weekend to compete in an ITF $25K women's pro circuit tournament.
-- Former Porter-Gaud standout Matt Hane and ex-Kiawah pro Brandon Blankenbaker were runners-up on Saturday in the ITF Young Seniors individual men's 35 world doubles championship match in Miami. Team captain Hane and Blankenbaker also helped the USTA men's 35 ITF Young Seniors Italia Cup team take sixth place in world team competition.
-- Allie Gretkowski and her partner turned back Anna Ross and Lara Schneider on Saturday to advance to the doubles final of the ITF juniors in Lexington. Ross also made the singles semifinals. A week earlier at the Atlanta Junior ITF, Ross teamed with Gretkowski to capture the doubles title, while Huntley Allen and Chad Nash were boys doubles runners-up.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.