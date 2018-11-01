Paul Simson's bid for his third Carolinas Senior Championship title remained on course Thursday as the Raleigh resident maintained his four-shot lead heading into Friday's final round of the tournament being played at the Golf Club at Briar's Creek.
Simson shot a 1-over-par 73 in the second round of the 54-hole tournament and is at 7-under-par 137. Todd Hendley of Columbus, N.C., moved into second place with a 2-under-par 70 for a 141 total. Walter Todd Sr. of Laurens is third at 143, while two-time defending champion Preston Edmondson of Morrisville, N.C., and Gary Robinson of Fayetteville, N.C., are tied for fourth at even-par 144.
It took a score of 160 or better to make the cut for the final round. Friday's tee times are scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m., with the leaders starting at 9:51 a.m.
Simson won the Carolinas Senior in 2007 and 2008 and is going for his 37th Carolinas Golf Association title and fourth of the year.
After recording nine birdies on his way to an opening-round 64, Simson struggled in the second round, making only three birdies against four bogeys.
LEADERS
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., 64-73--147; Todd Hendley, Columbus, N.C., 71-70--141; Walter Todd Sr., Laurens, 72-71--143; Gary Robinson, Fayetteville, N.C., 69-75--144; Preston Edmondson, Morrisville, N.C., 75-69--144; Nolan Mills III, Charlotte, 70-75--145; Dean Channell, Cary, N.C., 73-74--147; Macon Moye, Pinehurst, N.C., 70-77--147; Geno Berchiatti, Greenville, 77-72--149; Eddie Hargett, Blythewood, 76-73--149; Mike Gravley, Greer, 73-76--149; Rich Weston, Pawleys Island, 68-81--149; Dave Davis, Asheboro, N.C., 72-78--150; Kevin King, Bluffton, 75-75--150; Mike Arnold, Mooresville, N.C., 74-76--150; Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C., 76-74--150; Phil Bland, Waynesville, N.C., 75-75--150; Russ Perry, Winston-Salem, N.C., 69-81--150; Bert Atkinson, Charleston, 76-75--151; Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C., 73-78--151; Tim Pope, Spartanburg, 76-75--151; Frank Ford III, Charleston, 70-82--152; John Dennis III, Greenville, 77-75--152; Matt Grandy, Greenville, 78-74--152; Kevin Walsh, Blowing Rock, N.C., 76-76--152; Edward Galbavy, Johns Island, 77-76--153; Mike Forrest, Rock Hill, 77-76--153; Mark Macejko, Pinehurst, N.C., 77-76--153; Stan Sill, Spartanburg, 79-74--153; Bobby Newman, Roebuck, 76-77--153; John Fritz, Mint Hill, N.C., 74-79--153; John Rudolph, Charlotte, 75-78--153; Johnny Elam, Charlotte, 78-75--153; Jerry Horton, Wilmington, N.C., 77-76--153; Joe Padgette, North Charleston, 74-80--154.