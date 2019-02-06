Huw and Sami Meredith didn’t exactly have a sibling rivalry growing up – it was more of a friendly competition.
“We competed at everything, but it was always fun. We didn’t take it too seriously,” said Sami, who is 11 months younger than her big brother.
“It’s not like we’d get mad at each other if one of us won. I think we used it more to push each other to get better than anything else. He was my older brother and he was my role model. I'd always hear about how he'd done during his games from my parents.”
Sami and Huw are both seniors at Wando High School. Sami is headed to the University of South Carolina to play soccer. Huw is going to The Citadel and will play football.
The Meredith siblings were among 48 Charleston County athletes recognized at the school district's headquarters during a National Signing Day ceremony. In all, 85 high school students from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties signed athletic scholarships.
Vicki Meredith doesn’t remember her children fighting much when they were growing up.
“They are two very different individuals, but they always got along,” said Vicki, who played basketball at Clemson. “I don’t think they looked at each other as rivals, which was nice. I think it was because they were a boy and a girl. If I’d had two boys or two girls, they might have competed against each other and I don’t know if I’d have liked that. They always encouraged each other.”
Sami, an all-state soccer player, played basketball until her freshman year at Wando. Huw, who played soccer as a kid, switched primarily to football and rugby when he got to high school.
“I used to play soccer, but Sami pulled ahead of me a long time ago,” Huw said. “She’s an amazing player. She’d take me every day now. I've always looked up to her, not just on the soccer field but in the classroom, too.”
Huw injured his knee playing rugby last spring and missed his entire senior football season. He’s finally back on the field again playing rugby for the Warriors. Huw said he plans to major in engineering at The Citadel.
“My heart is just bursting because of the individuals they’ve become, not just the athletes," their mom said. "I’m proud of how humble they are and how they’ve stayed focused on their academics. How they care about their teammates. We’re so fortunate to be in this place after all the hard work and sweat.”
The Merediths weren't the only siblings to sign on Wednesday. Wando's David and Paul Kowalchick have signed with the U.S. Naval Academy in track and field.
Meanwhile, Academic Magnet’s Colin Baker, one of the nation’s top distance runners, signed with Harvard. Baker picked Harvard over Princeton and Yale.
“I looked at the other Ivy League schools, but I just felt like Harvard offered the diversity that I was looking for in terms of the student body,” Baker said. “I just really liked Boston, too.”
Baker has come a long way since his freshman year when he stood just 5-4 and was finishing in the back of the pack in most races.
“It’s been a big journey,” Baker said. “I wasn’t having that much success but I worked really hard and luckily hit a growth spurt at the end of my sophomore year and was able to compete. I started to get some attention from some colleges and that motivated me to work even harder.”
Baker won the Class AAA state title in cross country in the fall and had the fastest time among all classifications, running the 3.1-mile course in 14:48 in November. Baker finished eighth in the Foot Locker Cross Country national championships in San Diego. That was the best finish ever for a South Carolina runner in the event.
“The national championship race went really well,” Baker said. “My goal was to finish in the top 10 and I accomplished that. I have big expectations for the track season.”
Baker said he will run the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races for Harvard.
Lowcountry Signings
Baseball
John Shelton, Cane Bay, Limestone
Gannon Honea, Cane Bay, Limestone
Noah Panezich, Cane Bay, Erskine
Austin Little Ashley Ridge, USC Salkehatchie
Derek Ennis, Ashley Ridge, Limestone
Ethan Fewell, Academic Magnet, Winthrop
Bobby Alexander, James Island, College of Charleston
Jaxon Weatherford, James Island, USC-Lancaster
Bryce Brown, West Ashley, College of Charleston
Connor Sibbald, West Ashley, Limestone College
Cole Mitchum, Berkeley, Erskine
Jonathan Barham, Hanahan, Coke
Charles Toman, Hanahan, Florence-Darlington Tech
Travis Lott, Stratford, The Citadel
Blake Marrs, Stratford, Lander
Basketball
Jamal Edmonson, Ashley Ridge, Coker
Mary Davis, Goose Creek, Francis Marion
Daphney Saylor, Goose Creek, Wingate
Ciera Shivers, Goose Creek, Chowan
Cheer
Jenna Daniel, Berkeley, Limestone
Men’s Cross Country
Nick Danielson, Ashley Ridge, Anderson
John Taylor, Stratford, Erskine
Women’s Cross Country
Chloe Elebash – Porter-Gaud, Washington & Lee
Naveah Posey, Summerville, Columbia International
Lizze Naval, Summerville, Erskine College
Men’s Golf
Drayton Stewart, James Island, Clemson
Women’s Golf
Olivia Erwin, James Island, Limestone College
Jake Snelgrove, Hanahan, Belmont Abby
Men's Lacrosse
Noah Gregory, James Island, Mars Hill
Micah Green, Wando, Lander
Rowing
Anna Warwick, Wando, Clemson
Men’s Soccer
Jacob Fillmore, Berkeley, USC Lancaster
Bryson Jones, Berkeley, USC Lancaster
Darren Pierce, Berkeley, USC Lancaster
Ryan McGreevy, Oceanside, Brevard
Jonah Miller, Wando, Lander
Micah Spickerman, Wando, Lander
Women’s Soccer
Aislyn Sullivan, Oceanside, Arkansas Little Rock
Riane Coman, Academic Magnet, South Carolina
Serena White, Ashley Ridge, Converse
Jourdan Gruber, Academic Magnet, USC-Aiken
Alden Ray, James Island, College of Charleston
Brooke Hopson, Wando, Francis Marion
Sophie Job, Wando, College of Charleston
Chloe Bailey, Wando, Charleston Southern
Samantha Meredith, Wando, South Carolina
Alyssa Rosado, Wando, Francis Marion
Gabrielle Slye, Wando, Savannah College of Art and Design
Maggie Van Thullenar, Wando, Auburn
Lauren Connolly, Hanahan, USC Lancaster
Softball
Madison Waddey, Oceanside, USC Sumter
Lauren Reisburg, Oceanside, Stevenson
Annie Riesberg, Academic Magnet, Aurora
Raelee Brabham, Berkeley, Coastal Carolina
Alexus Shreve, Berkeley, Francis Marion
Brooklynn Stueness, Berkeley, Coker
Savannah Whetzel, Berkeley, Salem College
Haylee Wilkerson, Berkeley, Columbia International
Ashlyn Cribb, Hanahan, Charleston Southern
Men’s Swimming
Willem Goedecke, Porter-Gaud, Emory University
Skyler Ayers, Academic Magnet, Vermont
Ryan Troy, Academic Magnet, Colby College
Chad Waldrop, West Ashley, St. Cloud
Women’s Swimming
Elysse Pardus, Porter-Gaud, Auburn
Malia Borg - Macalester College
Meredith Jones, Wando, Wingate
Anna Mansfield, Wando, Lees-McRae College
Sophie Vanderpool, Wando, Lees-McRae College
Gigi Fusco, West Ashley, West Virginia Wesleyan College
Sarah Mundy, Berkeley, Colorado State
Women’s Tennis
Emma Smith, Oceanside, Sewanee
Kat Lyman, Oceanside, U.S. Naval Academy
Gwen Rast - Newberry College
Track and Field
Colin Baker, Academic Magnet, Harvard
David Kowalchick, Wando, U.S. Naval Academy
Paul Kowalchick, Wando, U.S. Naval Academy
Volleyball
Maddie Boylston, Wando, Virginia
Sarah Missroon, Wando, Appalachian State
Abbey Schad, Wando, USC-Aiken
Wrestling
Dougie Metts, Cane Bay, Limestone
Josh Maningding, Stratford
Trinity Hope Williamson, Goose Creek