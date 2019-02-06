Huw and Sami Meredith didn’t exactly have a sibling rivalry growing up – it was more of a friendly competition.

“We competed at everything, but it was always fun. We didn’t take it too seriously,” said Sami, who is 11 months younger than her big brother.

“It’s not like we’d get mad at each other if one of us won. I think we used it more to push each other to get better than anything else. He was my older brother and he was my role model. I'd always hear about how he'd done during his games from my parents.”

Sami and Huw are both seniors at Wando High School. Sami is headed to the University of South Carolina to play soccer. Huw is going to The Citadel and will play football.

The Meredith siblings were among 48 Charleston County athletes recognized at the school district's headquarters during a National Signing Day ceremony. In all, 85 high school students from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties signed athletic scholarships.

Vicki Meredith doesn’t remember her children fighting much when they were growing up.

“They are two very different individuals, but they always got along,” said Vicki, who played basketball at Clemson. “I don’t think they looked at each other as rivals, which was nice. I think it was because they were a boy and a girl. If I’d had two boys or two girls, they might have competed against each other and I don’t know if I’d have liked that. They always encouraged each other.”

Sami, an all-state soccer player, played basketball until her freshman year at Wando. Huw, who played soccer as a kid, switched primarily to football and rugby when he got to high school.

“I used to play soccer, but Sami pulled ahead of me a long time ago,” Huw said. “She’s an amazing player. She’d take me every day now. I've always looked up to her, not just on the soccer field but in the classroom, too.”

Huw injured his knee playing rugby last spring and missed his entire senior football season. He’s finally back on the field again playing rugby for the Warriors. Huw said he plans to major in engineering at The Citadel.

“My heart is just bursting because of the individuals they’ve become, not just the athletes," their mom said. "I’m proud of how humble they are and how they’ve stayed focused on their academics. How they care about their teammates. We’re so fortunate to be in this place after all the hard work and sweat.”

The Merediths weren't the only siblings to sign on Wednesday. Wando's David and Paul Kowalchick have signed with the U.S. Naval Academy in track and field.

Meanwhile, Academic Magnet’s Colin Baker, one of the nation’s top distance runners, signed with Harvard. Baker picked Harvard over Princeton and Yale.

“I looked at the other Ivy League schools, but I just felt like Harvard offered the diversity that I was looking for in terms of the student body,” Baker said. “I just really liked Boston, too.”

Baker has come a long way since his freshman year when he stood just 5-4 and was finishing in the back of the pack in most races.

“It’s been a big journey,” Baker said. “I wasn’t having that much success but I worked really hard and luckily hit a growth spurt at the end of my sophomore year and was able to compete. I started to get some attention from some colleges and that motivated me to work even harder.”

Baker won the Class AAA state title in cross country in the fall and had the fastest time among all classifications, running the 3.1-mile course in 14:48 in November. Baker finished eighth in the Foot Locker Cross Country national championships in San Diego. That was the best finish ever for a South Carolina runner in the event.

“The national championship race went really well,” Baker said. “My goal was to finish in the top 10 and I accomplished that. I have big expectations for the track season.”

Baker said he will run the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races for Harvard.

Lowcountry Signings 

Baseball

John Shelton, Cane Bay, Limestone

Gannon Honea, Cane Bay, Limestone

Noah Panezich, Cane Bay, Erskine

Austin Little Ashley Ridge, USC Salkehatchie

Derek Ennis, Ashley Ridge, Limestone

Ethan Fewell, Academic Magnet, Winthrop

Bobby Alexander, James Island, College of Charleston

Jaxon Weatherford, James Island, USC-Lancaster

Bryce Brown, West Ashley, College of Charleston

Connor Sibbald, West Ashley, Limestone College

Cole Mitchum, Berkeley, Erskine

Jonathan Barham, Hanahan, Coke

Charles Toman, Hanahan, Florence-Darlington Tech

Travis Lott, Stratford, The Citadel

Blake Marrs, Stratford, Lander

Basketball

Jamal Edmonson, Ashley Ridge, Coker

Mary Davis, Goose Creek, Francis Marion

Daphney Saylor, Goose Creek, Wingate

Ciera Shivers, Goose Creek, Chowan

Cheer

Jenna Daniel, Berkeley, Limestone

Men’s Cross Country

Nick Danielson, Ashley Ridge, Anderson

John Taylor, Stratford, Erskine

Women’s Cross Country

Chloe Elebash – Porter-Gaud, Washington & Lee

Naveah Posey, Summerville, Columbia International

Lizze Naval, Summerville, Erskine College

Men’s Golf

Drayton Stewart, James Island, Clemson

Women’s Golf

Olivia Erwin, James Island, Limestone College

Jake Snelgrove, Hanahan, Belmont Abby

Men's Lacrosse

Noah Gregory, James Island, Mars Hill

Micah Green, Wando, Lander

Rowing

Anna Warwick, Wando, Clemson

Men’s Soccer

Jacob Fillmore, Berkeley, USC Lancaster

Bryson Jones, Berkeley, USC Lancaster

Darren Pierce, Berkeley, USC Lancaster

Ryan McGreevy, Oceanside, Brevard

Jonah Miller, Wando, Lander

Micah Spickerman, Wando, Lander

Women’s Soccer

Aislyn Sullivan, Oceanside, Arkansas Little Rock

Riane Coman, Academic Magnet, South Carolina

Serena White, Ashley Ridge, Converse

Jourdan Gruber, Academic Magnet, USC-Aiken

Alden Ray, James Island, College of Charleston

Brooke Hopson, Wando, Francis Marion

Sophie Job, Wando, College of Charleston

Chloe Bailey, Wando, Charleston Southern

Samantha Meredith, Wando, South Carolina

Alyssa Rosado, Wando, Francis Marion

Gabrielle Slye, Wando, Savannah College of Art and Design

Maggie Van Thullenar, Wando, Auburn

Lauren Connolly, Hanahan, USC Lancaster

Softball

Madison Waddey, Oceanside, USC Sumter

Lauren Reisburg, Oceanside, Stevenson

Annie Riesberg, Academic Magnet, Aurora

Raelee Brabham, Berkeley, Coastal Carolina

Alexus Shreve, Berkeley, Francis Marion

Brooklynn Stueness, Berkeley, Coker

Savannah Whetzel, Berkeley, Salem College

Haylee Wilkerson, Berkeley, Columbia International

Ashlyn Cribb, Hanahan, Charleston Southern

Men’s Swimming

Willem Goedecke, Porter-Gaud, Emory University

Skyler Ayers, Academic Magnet, Vermont

Ryan Troy, Academic Magnet, Colby College

Chad Waldrop, West Ashley, St. Cloud

Women’s Swimming

Elysse Pardus, Porter-Gaud, Auburn

Malia Borg - Macalester College

Meredith Jones, Wando, Wingate

Anna Mansfield, Wando, Lees-McRae College

Sophie Vanderpool, Wando, Lees-McRae College

Gigi Fusco, West Ashley, West Virginia Wesleyan College

Sarah Mundy, Berkeley, Colorado State

Women’s Tennis

Emma Smith, Oceanside, Sewanee

Kat Lyman, Oceanside, U.S. Naval Academy

Gwen Rast - Newberry College

Track and Field

Colin Baker, Academic Magnet, Harvard

David Kowalchick, Wando, U.S. Naval Academy

Paul Kowalchick, Wando, U.S. Naval Academy

Volleyball

Maddie Boylston, Wando, Virginia

Sarah Missroon, Wando, Appalachian State

Abbey Schad, Wando, USC-Aiken

Wrestling

Dougie Metts, Cane Bay, Limestone

Josh Maningding, Stratford

Trinity Hope Williamson, Goose Creek

