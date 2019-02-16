Freshman point guard Dontrell Shuler grew up dreaming of making game-winning shots. That dream came true on Saturday night in Charleston Southern’s 53-52 upset of Big South Conference leader Radford.
With the Buccaneers trailing by a point, Shuler was fouled on a drive to the basket with 17 seconds left in the game. Shuler, a 61 percent shooter from the line this season, drew a couple of deep breaths and calmly knocked down both free throws.
Radford chased down two shots in the final seconds, both unsuccessful, sending the Bucs’ bench into bedlam.
“All I was thinking about was doing it for my teammates and my coaches,” said Shuler, a native of Irmo who has become CSU’s lockdown defender this season. “I was confident because I knew my team had confidence in me.”
Shuler’s free throws and CSU’s team performance defensively proved to be the difference in CSU’s biggest win of the season. The win evened CSU’s Big South record at 6-6, 12-13 overall. Radford, 18-8 overall, lost for only the second time in league play after 10 wins.
CSU shot only 30.8 percent from the field in the game, making only 5 of 25 shots from inside the arc. The Bucs, however, made 11 3-pointers and were led by Christian Keeling’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Junior guard Nate Louis added 13 points, including four treys, while senior Travis McConico added 12 points and eight boards.
“Radford is a really good team. A team that has won a lot of games, a lot of close games,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We spent the last two days talking about defense. We were connected and we played team defense. We grinded and did a lot with a very small lineup. Big growth on the defensive end and a great team win.”
CSU limited the Highlanders to 28.8 percent shooting for the game, including 27.6 percent in the second half. Radford dominated the boards, 50-35, and stayed in the game with 18 offensive rebounds.
Forward Ed Polite scored 15 points with 15 rebounds for Radford, while point guard Carlik Jones added 12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
CSU was able to take a nine-point lead nine minutes into the game but the Highlanders cut the margin to one, 28-27, by halftime.
The Highlanders took their largest lead, 51-45, with 7:15 to play but the Bucs limited Radford to just one free throw over the final stretch. Polite’s free throw with 3:26 remaining in the game was Radford’s last point.
Shuler’s layup and free throw cut the margin to two with 2:22 left. McConico made one of two freebies with 1:45 remaining. Shuler came up with a block of Jones’ layup attempt, setting up his final free throws.
“We executed the play late,” Radebaugh said. “Congratulations to Trell for being very courageous and making those free throws. Really proud of him. He’s a winner. He’s a tough-minded young man. And his defense tonight was just as important as his free throws.”
CSU stays at home for a conference game against USC Upstate on Thursday night. The Bucs beat the Spartans, 90-71, on Feb. 2.