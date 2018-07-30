COLUMBIA — Devan Downey came down with the ball, spied the clock inching toward zeroes in a tie game, and paused. The Gamecocks’ fifth-leading career scorer was about to break another heart, like he’d done against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida and so many others.
Downey stepped into the lane, dribbled between his legs and … passed.
Passed?
“I’m glad my mama wasn’t here,” Downey said of the dish, which ended up being a missed shot (Downey’s team won in overtime). “I might have had to walk home.”
The dynamo who created an endless highlight reel of “How did he make that?” shots during his three-year South Carolina career was at it again throughout three games at the S.C. ProAm, driving, twisting, scoring and sniping from the 3-point line. He once again led his team to the championship, and afterward reflected that there’s life in the old man yet.
“The best feeling is when I tell people how old I am, they’re like, ‘Oh!’” said Downey, who turns 31 in September. “You watch the game, I still think I’m the fastest, quickest guy out there.
“I ain’t retired until I can’t do it anymore. They’re going to have to carry me off.”
He ended his USC career in 2010 with 1,901 points and a school record for steals. Had he played his entire college career at USC (he spent his first year at Cincinnati, where one of his assistant coaches was an up-and-comer named Frank Martin), he easily would have passed BJ McKie’s top scoring mark.
As it is, he’s the only three-time first-team All-SEC selection in school history and hopes to have his No. 2 fluttering beside McKie’s No. 3 in the rafters of Colonial Life Arena someday (he more than fits the criteria although his number would only be honored, not retired, due to the school’s new policy). It’s not a chip on his shoulder, though — Downey still works with the Gamecocks as often as he can.
“I’m always around, working out with the guys at the school. Once they’re all here for a couple of days, they know,” Downey said. “If they ask me to jump in, I’ll jump in. I’m basically like a player.”
He lives in Columbia, works out at USC during the offseason and plays overseas ball in the fall and winter. Another star who never got a sniff from the NBA (height always overcame talent in their evaluations), Downey has a passport stamped more times than James Bond’s.
He played in Venezuela last year and is considering a return, although if that doesn’t work out, he’ll find another team in another country. His main goal is to always prove himself every day, to show every opponent the undersized kid from small-town South Carolina is the best player on the court.
His legend continues to shine, helped by national writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander always dropping in a “Shoutout to Devan Downey” on their popular podcast. That began in recognition for his 30-point outburst that toppled No. 1 Kentucky in 2010 and has continued to represent all instances where the little guy slew Goliath.
“It’s fun. Getting out here with these young guys, still letting them see what time it is,” Downey said. “That they still got to come through me.”
There’s also a bright future for USC basketball. Downey’s child just finished a season in the co-ed league at Chester’s recreation center.
Aubrey Downey, age 7, was named Girls MVP.