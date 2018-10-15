COLUMBIA — Bryan Edwards lay prostrate, hands covering his earholes. He knew what was coming.
Hard to yell at the guy considering all he’s done for South Carolina, but after finally busting a strong punt return, which he’d been put back there specifically to do, he lost the ball. That Texas A&M’s punter was the one who jarred it loose was more salt in yet another Gamecock self-inflicted wound.
“We get a big punt return, just not carrying the ball the right way,” USC coach Will Muschamp said Sunday (one can just imagine the gritted teeth and shaking head through the phone line). “We turn the ball back over to a really good offensive football team.
“We’ve got to be able to overcome those situations.”
After six games and heading into a bye week, that remains the Gamecocks’ biggest problem. It’s hard enough to win against whatever opponent is on the other sideline.
When USC has to beat itself and the other team? That’s why it has two weeks to think about a 3-3 record that at worst should be 5-1.
“We kind of just shot ourselves in the foot,” sighed Aaron Sterling after USC's 26-23 loss to Texas A&M.
Seven dropped passes. The fumble. An end zone interception. Lack of tackling at the most important times.
Wash-rinse-repeat from losses to Georgia and Kentucky. That guys who had been so dependable just last year are suddenly not is particularly galling.
“The biggest issue I saw from the film from yesterday was some guys looking down the field. You got to catch it first,” Muschamp said. “You got to catch it, secure the catch and then try to gain yardage down the field.”
Everything flows downhill, and when the quarterback throws a first-quarter interception, then the receivers begin dropping passes while the running game is stalled, well, what’s an offensive coordinator supposed to do? It spreads throughout the locker room, and all of a sudden guys are trying too hard, pressing and worrying about when they’re going to screw up next.
Coaching decisions have raised several hackles among USC’s fan base, and a sliver of that is accurate. For instance, it doesn’t seem designed to succeed when asking a right-handed quarterback with a bad left knee to roll left and throw a screen pass across his body.
Yet coaches can’t catch the ball. Coaches can’t stop the play and tuck the ball into a forearm and armpit on a punt return. All coaches can do is go back to the practice field and work on fundamental drills to try and improve those things (which again, wasn’t a problem last year with the same group) and hope it sticks.
“I hate to keep saying it, but I thought we presented ourselves with opportunities in the game that certainly could have swung things our way and it just didn’t work out that way,” Muschamp said. “It is tough from a standpoint of missed opportunities.”
Tennessee kickoff set
USC’s game against Tennessee on Oct. 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network.