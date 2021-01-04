Shorthanded Charleston Southern falls to 1-6 with loss to Winthrop

Two things were quite evident during Monday’s Big South Conference matchup between visiting Winthrop and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
One, Winthrop is really good. Two, the Bucs could be in big trouble.
Winthrop improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big South play with an 85-69 win over CSU. The Bucs dropped to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in league play. The same teams will meet up again on Tuesday in a 3 p.m. tipoff at the CSU Fieldhouse.
After Tuesday’s game with the best team in the league, the Bucs have two games with Radford this weekend.
The Eagles showed tremendous depth with 12 players scoring in the game. Winthrop also dominated the glass to a 48-27 edge, including a 17-1 advantage on the offensive glass. CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh came away impressed.
“I have been in the Big South a long time,” said Radebaugh, a former Winthrop assistant. “This is one of the better teams I have seen in our league. They play their style very well and they are a deep, quality basketball team.”
The Bucs were hit with some distressing news prior to the game when senior forward Ty Jones announced he would transfer out of the program. Backup center Sadarius Bowser is in quarantine due to contact tracing. CSU already has two returning senior starters, Travis Anderson and Deontay Buskey, out for the season due to injuries. A team picked to finish third in the Big South now has one of the projected four returning starters on the floor.
“Ty Jones came to me today and said he needed a mental break,” Radebaugh said. “We need all hands on deck, and anybody that is not all the way in cannot be a part of this program. We wish Ty the very best, but this is not the time to take a mental break. We had a group today that gave 100 percent. We didn’t get it done, but we played really hard.”
On the court, CSU got out to a 10-2 lead before the Eagles woke up and grabbed a 44-32 lead by halftime. The lead grew to as much as 24 in the second half before CSU cut the margin to 72-58 with 8:55 to play. Winthrop’s depth, however, was able to stretch the advantage back to 20 at 83-63 with 3:10 remaining.
“I thought this was one of our better games this year,” Radebaugh said. “I saw our team grow today. We had short numbers, but I thought we played with tremendous effort. Our attitude was phenomenal. We met every goal but one. I just like the way our guys competed and I look forward to coaching these guys for the rest of the year.”
CSU freshman point guard Emorie Knox led all scorers with a career-high 15 points, hitting 6 of 7 shot attempts.
“He (Knox) was the second-best guard in South Carolina last year, so he is very capable. We have been waiting for him to play with confidence and was really good today,” Radebaugh said.
Redshirt freshman forward T.J. Porter added 13 points, while senior Phlandrous Fleming finished with 12 points.
CSU shot 54 percent from the floor in the second half to finish at 45 percent for the game. Winthrop shot 46 percent from the floor. Charles Falden paced the Eagles with 14 points.