Shorthanded and weary, CSU falls just short at UNC Asheville

The toughest nine-day stretch of the season for the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team is complete and now the Buccaneers can focus on a strong finish over the final three games of the regular season.
CSU lost to UNC Asheville 79-75 on Saturday in Asheville, N.C., falling to 13-14 overall and 7-8 in Big South Conference play. Saturday was the Buccaneers’ fifth game over a nine-day period, a daunting task with a full roster but complicated by having just seven available players.
“It’s been great to see the character displayed by our team during this nine-day period, but I didn’t think that was the problem tonight,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I didn’t think fatigue was the issue. We struggled to guard tonight. Too many straight line drives. We have been a lot better defensively. Credit UNC Asheville with a great game plan. We can grow defensively from this and learn some good stuff from this. We have to play better defensively than we did tonight.”
With the Bulldogs giving extra defensive attention to CSU’s leading scorer Phlandrous Fleming, redshirt freshman guard Travis Alexander posted a career-high 23 points, connecting on four 3-pointers. Junior forward Ty Jones added 22 points and guard Deontaye Buskey scored 15 points, despite hitting only 1 of 9 shots from beyond the arc.
Fleming finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, taking only eight shots from the field. Both teams shot well in the first half with CSU hitting 59 percent from the field and UNC Asheville hitting at 55 percent. The Bulldogs held a 40-38 halftime advantage.
The Buccaneers rallied early in the second half to claim a 49-44 lead, but the Bulldogs used a 26-11 run to take a 70-60 lead with less than eight minutes remaining.
A pair of buckets by Jones cut the lead to 76-71 with under three minutes left. Fleming’s 3-pointer and subsequent free throw got the Bucs to within 78-75, and Alexander appeared to have tied the game with a 3-pointer from the corner but stepped out of bounds just before his shot.
CSU cooled to only 36 percent in the second half and finished at 47 percent for the game. The Bulldogs shot 52 percent for the game and hit 19 of 26 from the charity stripe.
DeVon Baker led UNC Asheville with 27 points, while Coty Jude added 15, hitting three of Asheville’s four 3-pointers in the game.
Two of CSU’s final three games will be at home, starting with a home tilt against Campbell on Thursday night. The Bucs then have a week off before hosting Gardner-Webb on Feb. 27.
“We haven’t been able to practice for a month, so it will be good to get some rest but also to get some good work in as we prepare for this final three-game stretch,” Radebaugh said.