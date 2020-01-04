With three injured players on the bench and a fourth at a relative's funeral, The Citadel basketball team was shorthanded on Saturday against Southern Conference contender Western Carolina.
Even so, the Bulldogs matched the SoCon's surprise team bucket for bucket before the biggest crowd of the season at McAlister Field House, holding a one-point lead inside the final minute.
But for the second straight SoCon game, The Citadel couldn't turn a solid effort into victory. Western Carolina senior center Carlos Dotson scored on the baseline to put his team ahead, then made two free throws as the Catamounts survived with an 86-82 victory before 1,056 fans.
"My kids played their absolute guts out," said Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom, whose team slipped to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in the SoCon. "It'd be nice to have your whole team, but that's no excuse. I'm proud of the guys in that locker room, the ones who showed up today, and how hard they competed."
Freshman Fletcher Abee and point guard Tyson Batiste scored 18 points each for The Citadel, which let a nine-point lead with 2:24 left slip away in a 69-68 loss at Samford on New Year's Day. Kaiden Rice scored 13 points and center Eddie Davis added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs played without starters Hayden Brown (hamstring) and Kaelon Harris, who was at a relative's funeral in Texas.
Western Carolina's Onno Steger scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half, hitting 8 of 12 from 3-point range, and point guard Mason Faulkner added 19 points for the Catamounts (10-3), who are off to a 2-0 start in the SoCon after going 7-25 last year in coach Mark Prosser's debut season.
Down by six with 5:55 to play, The Citadel took an 82-81 lead with 56 seconds left on Abee's off-balance 3-pointer, his third trey of the game. The 6-7, 270-pound Doston bulled his way for a bucket and an 83-82 lead for WCU, but the Bulldogs had the ball and 33 seconds left (17 on the shot clock) when Baucom called timeout to set up a play.
The play did not go as planned.
Batiste, the transfer point guard who had six assists and five rebounds in his best game yet at The Citadel, got trapped in the lane. Faulkner poked the ball free to Dotson, who was fouled and made two free throws for an 85-82 lead with 22 seconds left. Citadel guard Rudy Fitzgibbons missed a pull-up trey with 15 seconds to go.
"(Batiste) broke off the play," Baucom said. "That's not what we wanted, and no offense to him, he was trying to make a play. But we got off script there, so that wasn't really what we were looking for."
Trending up
The Citadel's 6-9 freshman, Brady Spence, played 14 minutes (more than he'd played in the last three games combined) and showed much promise, with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. His dunk off a pass from Rice brought the Bulldogs to within 81-79 with 1:47 left.
"Brady played his tail off and hasn't had to play minutes like that," Baucom said. "Eddie Davis played great, Tyson was great, Derek Webster, everybody we played gave us something. We've got too many guys hurt and we've got one guy out of town, and when that happens, it's tough."
Abee, another freshman, popped out of a shooting slump by hitting 3 of 7 from long range for his 18 points, his second-highest total of the season. He'd made just 4 of his last 20 from deep.
Trending down
Brown, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 42 percent from 3-point range, has now missed eight of the last 10 games while nursing a hamstring injury. The 6-6 junior has played just 19 minutes over that 10-game span.
"He's not redshirting," Baucom said. "But who knows? I've consulted our training staff, and they thought he should be back."
The Bulldogs also have been without freshman guard Jackson Gammons (stress fracture) and sophomore guard Jerry Higgins (knee).
Free-throw shooting also hurt The Citadel against WCU, as the Bulldogs went 6 of 15 from the stripe, including 0 of 5 from Rice.
Up next
The Citadel is off for a week before traveling to Wofford on Jan. 11. The Bulldogs return home Jan. 15 against UNC Greensboro.