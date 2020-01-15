Even at full strength, The Citadel's basketball team would have a hard time matching up with UNC Greensboro, a tall, athletic squad picked to win the Southern Conference this season.
And with the Bulldogs' injury list growing longer by the game, Wednesday's matchup at McAlister Field House looked even more imposing.
Even with four players sidelined and one healthy point guard, The Citadel made UNCG earn every bit of a 79-69 victory, extending the Bulldogs' losing streak to five straight.
All-SoCon performers James Dickey and Isaiah Miller combined for 33 points to lead the Spartans, who improved to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the league. The 6-10 Dickey, who is over 7 feet tall if you count the stack of hair on top of his head, had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while the quicksilver guard Miller scored 14 points.
Freshmen Fletcher Abee and Brady Spence combined for 37 points for the Bulldogs (6-10, 0-5), with Abee scoring 20 and the 6-9 Spence adding 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs were short-handed again, with backup point guard Rudy Fitzgibbons (hamstring) joining the injury list. Forward Hayden Brown (hamstring) and guards Jerry Higgins (knee) and Jackson Gammons (stress fracture) were once again not available. With point guard Tyson Batiste forced to play 37 minutes, the Bulldogs committed 32 turnovers leading to 34 UNCG points.
Down by a point at halftime, UNCG opened the second half with a 9-3 run to open up a 41-36 lead. The Spartans' lead reached 55-45 with 13:36 lead on a 3-pointer by Michael Hueitt and two free throws by Kaleb Hunter.
The Citadel used a 6-0 run to slice the Spartans' lead to 59-53, and had four straight chances to pull even closer. But the Bulldogs missed two 3-pointers and turned the ball over twice, and UNCG's Michel Hueitt bombed in a trey to end the run at 62-53.
The Bulldogs could get only as close as 67-61 with 4:20 left after that.
The Citadel overcame 16 first-half turnovers to take a 33-32 lead at intermission. Rice hit three 3-pointers for 13 points in the first 20 minutes, while UNCG shot just 31 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range.
The Citadel plays its next two games on the road, at VMI and at Chattanooga, before returning home Jan. 25 against Furman.