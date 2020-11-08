Sherif goes from qualifying to LTP $100K champion

Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdel-Aziz took the long way to the LTP $100K championship this week.

The 24-year-old from Cairo, Egypt, won seven tennis matches over the week at LTP Mount Pleasant, winning two matches in qualifying and five in the main draw to claim her ninth career ITF singles title.

Sherif, ranked No. 164 on the WTA Tour, needed only 86 minutes Sunday to knock off Poland's Katarzyna Kawa 6-3, 6-4 in the final to claim the LTP $100K championship. The former Pepperdine All-American earned the winner's share of $15,239 for the week, her first win in an ITF $100K tournament.

Earlier this year, Sherif became the first woman from Egypt to make the main draw of the French Open, earning more than $66,000 for a first-round loss in Paris. She also is the first Egyptian woman to compete in Olympic tennis.

"It means a lot to me, because I've been working so hard and waiting for my chance to come," Sherif said after the final. "This has been a tough week for me physically, coming from the qualies, and I pushed it every day.

"I woke up every day so tired, but I pushed it and I received the prize."

Sherif had faced Kawa in the doubles championship the day before. Sherif and Astra Sharma fell to Kawa and Magdalena Frech 4-6, 6-4 (10-2), but Sherif came out on top in the singles championship.

Charleston's Shelby Rogers was the top seed in the singles draw but had to withdraw with injury after her first-round victory. Charleston's Emma Navarro, a top-ranked junior head to Virginia for college tennis, also won a first-round match before losing to fellow American Claire Liu.