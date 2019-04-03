Charleston's Shelby Rogers had 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko on the ropes Wednesday at the Volvo Car Open, leading 5-1 in the decisive third set.

But Rogers, now two matches into her comeback after a year away from the WTA Tour due to a knee injury, could not close it out despite the vocal support of a hometown crowd at stadium court on Daniel Island.

Ostapenko, seeded 10th here, stormed all the way back to win a third-set tiebreak, denying Rogers on a match point to take a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win in a second-round match.

So close😩.....#tennisCue the haters, betters, and unnecessary insults that I didn’t miss for the past year 😂👋🏼 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) April 3, 2019

Rogers' loss could not spoil what's been a special week Charleston tennis at the Volvo Car Open.

After Rogers' celebratory return on Monday, Ashley Hall junior Emma Navarro made her pro debut on Tuesday night in the tournament that her father, Charleston businessman Ben Navarro, bought in September 2018.

And on Wednesday, former Mount Pleasant resident Jessica Pegula — who trained here at the Family Circle Tennis Center — pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament thus far.

Pegula and fellow young American Taylor Townsend busted the VCO bracket, sending seeded players packing on Daniel Island.

Pegula, a 25-year-old who once trained in Charleston, defeated fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova by 6-4, 6-2 on stadium court. Townsend, 22, knocked off No. 7 seed Julia Goerges by 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Althea Gibson Court.

No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka survived the upset wave, gutting out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Kateryna Kozlova. Former VCO champ Andrea Petkovic, the 2014 winner, fell to No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari by 6-3, 6-0.

Victory was especially sweet for Pegula, who used to trained at the Family Circle Tennis Center with former coach Michael Joyce and had only one previous victory over a top 20 opponent. Sevastova, from Latvia, is ranked No. 12.

"Super special, because I'm from the area," said Pegula, who has battled injury but is now ranked a career high No. 81. "I grew up kind of learning how to play tennis down here ... I had a good feeling this week, regardless of practicing and all that stuff. I kind of went in knowing that I feel comfortable here, I feel good.

"I was just trying to ride that momentum."

Pegula, making her seventh appearance in the VCO, lived in Mount Pleasant as a teenager. Her father, Terry, owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

"Mount Pleasant is a great area," she said. "I actually regret now that every time I come back, I wish I explored more. When you are training, I was always tired and had long days. So I kind of regret that I didn't get to explore as much."

Pegula will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic in the third round. Martic dismissed American Sofia Kenin by 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

As for Rogers, she served for the match twice in the third set, but the 31st-ranked Ostapenko broke both times. Rogers had a break point for the match at 5-2, but netted a backhand return as Ostapenko held for 5-3.

It was Ostapenko's turn to serve for the match when she was up 6-5, but a double-fault, a backhand wide and a netted backhand helped Rogers break to force the tiebreak.

Rogers led by 4-3 in the tiebreak before Ostapenko won four straight points, the last on a backhand winner.

Rogers had made an emotional return to tennis on Monday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

Townsend, 22 years old and ranked No. 83, pulled off a huge upset by knocking out the 15th-ranked Goerges, a finalist last year at the Volvo Car Open. It was her first victory over a top 20 player; she had been 0-13 previously.

"I just think I really stuck to my game plan and stuck to what I do best," Townsend said on the Tennis Channel after the match. "Even though there were some ups and downs, I stayed consistent with what I was trying to do. I didn't try to change too many things and get too flashy."

Townsend gets No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic, a 6-0, 6-3 winner over American Allie Kiick, in the third round.

Wednesday's scores

Jessica Pegula def. Anastasija Sevastova, 6-4, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka def. Kateryna Kozlova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko def. Shelby Rogers, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Taylor Townsend def. Julia Goerges, 6-4, 7-6 (0)

Belinda Bencic def. Allie Kiick, 6-0, 6-3

Kaia Kanepi def. Elise Mertens, 0-6, 6-0, 7-5

Mihaela Buzarnescu def. Lauren Davis, 6-3, 6-2

Maria Sakkari def. Andrea Petkovic, 6-3, 6-0

Petra Martic def. Mandy Minella, 6-3, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-2

Thursday on Stadium Court

11 a.m.

Taylor Townsend vs. Belinda Bencic

Maria Sakkari vs. Kiki Bertens

Caroline Wozniacki or Laura Siegemund vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tatjana Maria or Madison Keys

7 p.m.

Sloane Stephens vs. Ajla Tomljanovic