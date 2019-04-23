Last month, the South Carolina town of Lake View held "Darius Leonard Day" to celebrate their hometown NFL hero.
On Easter Sunday, Leonard provided another example of why he's so beloved in Lake View.
Leonard, an All-Pro linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts who played college ball at South Carolina State, spotted a woman in distress on the side of the road in Lake View. One of the tires on her car had blown.
Leonard stopped to help. Turns out, the woman in distress was Martha Isbell, his high school biology teacher.
Leonard quickly changed the tire, and Isbell's video of the Good Samaritan at work went viral just as quickly.
@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH— Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019
"I was glad to see him," Isbell told the Indianapolis Star, "because I knew I was safe with him there."
Leonard, a second-round pick by the Colts out of S.C. State in 2018, led the NFL in tackles with 163 last season. He also had seven sacks and two interceptions.
On Sunday, Leonard was back in Lake View to conduct an Easter egg hunt for kids.
"Darius does a lot for us," Isbell said. "We're proud of him."