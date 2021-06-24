She did it! Charleston's Raven Saunders charges into her second Olympic Games

Charleston's Raven Saunders used to practice throwing the shot put on a sidewalk across the street from Burke High School in downtown Charleston.

Now, the Burke graduate will throw the shot — again — on the grandest stage in track and field.

The 25-year-old qualified for her second Olympic Games on June 24, finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

On her third throw of the finals, Saunders unleased a Trials record and personal best of 19.96 meters (65 feet, six inches).

Minutes later, on her fourth throw, Saunders' good friend Jessica Ramsey topped that record with an effort of 20.12 meters (66-0¼).

Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State finished third at 18.95 meters (62-2¼), making Team USA along with Ramsey and Saunders.

A four-time NCAA champion, Saunders took fifth in her first Olympics, in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She'll try to better that finish, and earn a medal, at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

The second trip to the Olympics might be even more meaningful for Saunders, said Herbert Johnson, Saunders' coach at Burke and a long-time father figure.

"The first time, you are kind of too crazy to know," he said. "You don't realize what it means and how much work it takes to get there, how good other people are and how quickly you can get knocked off.

"I think she'll really appreciate how important this one would be to her, and have a greater understanding of what it took to get there."

Saunders has been frank about her struggles with depression and mental health after the 2016 Olympics, and in the run-up to the Trials has shared her story on various platforms.

“One of my biggest things in sharing my story was just getting information out there to help people,” she told The Post and Courier. “The amount of love and support from people I’ve talked to who have gone through similar things, or have family members or friends who have gone through things, is amazing.

“They say, ‘Thank you, because now I know what to look out for.’ And they reach out to their friends or family members. And honestly, that’s been the best part about this.”

Saunders led the qualifying round earlier Thursday with a throw of 19.16 meters (62 feet, 10½ inches). She needed only one throw in the qualifying round to advance, besting second-place Ramsey by more than a foot.

Defending Olympic champ Michelle Carter is not in the Trials after undergoing surgery on a benign tumor on her ankle, likely opening up a spot on Team USA.

"I think her not being there has energized everybody in that the queen is not there," Johnson said. "Everybody is charged up and jockeying for position."

Felisha Johnson, a 2016 Olympian along with Carter and Saunders, fouled on all three of her throws and did not qualify for the final. She had thrown 63-9¾ this year.