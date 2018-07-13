Several boats participating in the Megadock Billfishing Tournament suffered lightning strikes Friday, but there were no injuries to the anglers competing in the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series event.
The Miss Wy and Blue Sky were both hit by lightning around 11 a.m. Capt. Mike King of Sea Hound Fishing Charters interrupted his charter and began towing the Miss Wy back to port. Blue Sky eventually was able to get its engines running and took over towing Miss Wy.
"A cell popped up where the fleet was fishing. The good news is there were no injuries, and the fleet came together to help out," said Amy Dukes, tournament coordinator for the Governor's Cup.
There were no changes on the Megadock leaderboard as a result of Friday's fishing. Sixteen sailfish and one white marlin were released Friday, with Miss Wy and Blue Sky both releasing sailfish.
Rascal, owned by Foster McKissick and Norman Pulliam, is the leader heading into Saturday's final day of fishing with 1,100 points after releasing a white marlin and four sailfish on Thursday. The final weigh-in at the Charleston Municipal Marina begins at 5 p.m.