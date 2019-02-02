Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team is starting to come together, and that could be trouble for the rest of the Big South Conference.
The Buccaneers won their third straight conference game on Saturday, picking up a 90-71 road win at USC Upstate to improve to 4-4 in league play. Five players reached double figures in scoring and the Bucs shot 57.6 percent from the floor.
Senior forward Travis McConico scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while just missing on a triple-double with eight assists. Freshman guard Dontrell Shuler and sophomore forward Ty Jones continued their recent string of offensive efficiency. Shuler tied for the team-high in scoring with 18 points while Jones reached double figures for the sixth straight game with 16 points.
Junior guard Christian Keeling, CSU’s leading scorer, again came off the bench and tallied 18 points, while sophomore Phlandrous Fleming added 14 off the bench. Keeling’s six rebounds pushed his career total to 491, and nine more boards will make him the fifth CSU player with 1,000 points and 500 boards for his career.
“We’re just getting better. Our guys are adapting to our style of play and it was showing out there on the court today,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I thought at the 10-minute mark in the first half that we really sunk into the game defensively and slowed the game down. We got into the passing lanes and started to get a nice rhythm going. When we’re playing small, we’re hard to guard, and the guys got after it defensively today.”
Malik Moore led the Spartans with 25 points and nine rebounds as USC Upstate dropped to 6-19 overall and 1-9 in conference play.
The game was tied at 20 with just over eight minutes left in the first half but CSU put together a 24-9 run to take a 44-29 halftime lead.
After the Spartans trimmed the margin to five early in the second half, the Bucs scored nine straight points to claim a 58-44 lead. The second-half margin grew to 25 on Fleming’s put-back slam dunk with 8:18 to play, and CSU maintained a sizeable advantage for the remainder of the game.
CSU shot over 50 percent from the 3-point line for the second consecutive game and hit double-digits in made three’s for the ninth time this season.
CSU returns home for a key conference game against Winthrop on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
‘We’re going to enjoy this one for a little while and get to work on Winthrop tomorrow,” Radebaugh said.
“They’re a really good basketball team, a well-coached team. We know we have a big challenge ahead of us to keep this momentum going.”