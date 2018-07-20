Friday's monsoon-like weather turned the second day of the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament into a virtual washout with only two boats venturing offshore and neither releasing a billfish. All evening activities were canceled because of Friday's heavy rains.
On Saturday, 34 of the 36 entries in the final 2018 South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series tournament will be hoping to duplicate Thursday's action when anglers released 63 sailfish and two blue marlin.
Leading the tournament with eight sailfish releases and 1,600 points is Syked Out, owned by David Sykes and captained by Dan Woody. Lady-S, owned and captained by Mark Smith, and Reel Passion, owned by Bill Ingram and captained by Gary Richardson, have 1,000 points with five sailfish releases on Thursday.
Series leader Mister Pete, which entered the Edisto tournament with a 200-point lead over Sportin' Life, upped its lead to 400 points after releasing four sails to Sportin' Life's three sails on Thursday.
The leading dolphin in the tournament is a 23.1-pound catch by Tighten Up. Reel Hooker has the top wahoo at 31.1 pounds. Rookie IV leads the tuna category with a 23.4-pound blackfin.
Saturday's final weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.