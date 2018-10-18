BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Their appearances didn’t overlap at SEC Tipoff, perhaps by design. No need to poke the sleeping bear.
It will all be rehashed again on Jan. 21 when Missouri returns to Colonial Life Arena, so a mid-October preseason tipoff event could be what it’s supposed to be — everybody plays nice, says they’re looking forward to the year and moves on.
“I think we’re all at a really good place with that,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “At the end of the day, Dawn and I both agree that we both got to be better. We’re really looking forward to the new year and putting that behind us.”
The representatives from South Carolina and Missouri didn’t speak much about the saga that enveloped each school throughout most of last season and didn’t truly end until mid-summer. The technicals, ejections, accusations and as it turned out, a lawsuit, are in the past.
For now.
“It is about basketball,” Dawn Staley said. “Obviously, things happen within our game, and we’ll handle them. What Robin and I have done in that situation is talk.”
The coaches had the early starring role before it was overtaken by Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk, which is when the spit really hit the fan. Sterk took a former player’s complaint that the Tigers were pelted with saliva and racial epithets and ran with it, saying he believed that Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere.
It took being sued to get him to apologize (sort of) and cost him $25,000 and the school twice that. The SEC reviewed USC’s security procedures at Colonial Life Arena and recommended some changes, which USC athletics director Ray Tanner said would be implemented, although no evidence was ever found to corroborate Sterk’s claims.
The ugliness overshadowed what’s become an intense rivalry between great teams and great players. The Tigers have won two straight at home against USC, while the Gamecocks have won the last two in CLA.
Star guard Sophie Cunningham is back for Mizzou this year and while the Gamecocks lost A’ja Wilson, they still have plenty of talent around. It should be another competitive atmosphere, which is all the principles of the melodrama want.
“There were some things that kind of gave it a negative light, but it was a great atmosphere,” Cunningham said. “Honestly, for everyone to be booing me every time I got the ball, that’s dedication.”
It should be another lively game this season. It was circled as soon as the schedule was released, but there’s a way the two teams want it to progress.
No more off-the-court scenes. No more slings and arrows before or after the fact.
Play on Jan. 21, somebody wins, somebody loses, each goes on to finish their season. If they happen to meet again (the SEC tournament begins a three-year stay in Greenville this year), lace the sneakers extra-tight and get out there.
“We’ll talk things through, and I just hope that, by the time the game rolls around, it’s dispelled, and we can just play basketball,” Staley said.