COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 27 will start at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are idle this week while the Volunteers (3-3, 1-2) take on No. 1 Alabama. USC is coming off a loss to Texas A&M while Tennessee broke an 11-game SEC losing streak (and a losing streak against the SEC West that stretched to 2010) against Auburn.
USC's Will Muschamp has never lost to Tennessee as a head coach, winning all six tries. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is in his first year with the Volunteers.
The Gamecocks hung on for a 15-9 victory in Knoxville last year, Chris Lammons swatting away Jarrett Guarantano’s fourth-and-goal pass in the end zone.
USC has won the last two in the series. A win matches the longest Gamecock winning streak in the series, set from 2010-12.