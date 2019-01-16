COLUMBIA — It’s become the best basketball rivalry in the Southeastern Conference.
South Carolina and Mississippi State throw down one more time Thursday with SEC supremacy on the line, although nothing will be decided from this game. The winner will be in undisputed first place and the only unbeaten women's team in league play, but there will still be 11 SEC games left for each squad, ending when the Bulldogs come to Columbia on March 3.
It’s been this way the past five years, Mississippi State rising under coach Vic Schaefer and the Gamecocks at their apex under Dawn Staley. They’ve mirrored each other, building with homegrown recruits, finding a dominant forward or center and adding a key transfer or two.
“I think we, Vic and I, have programs that win, that sustain winning, which is really hard,” Staley said last season before the SEC tournament championship game. “But I'm glad we get a chance to try to outfox each other one more time and I'd be remiss if I didn't say I want it to end the same way it ended last year, all the way through.”
For the third straight year, it was Gamecocks-Bulldogs in the final. For the third straight year, USC took the crown, striking another blow in what’s become a tasty series.
“I take great pride and I always talk about how tough our team is and I don't like it when we get out-toughed and I have to wear that as a head coach,” Schaefer said then. “That's nobody's responsibility but my own. And I'll wear that.”
Schaefer has built one of the country’s great teams but has been left holding the bag more often than he’s gripped it shut. And the Gamecocks have usually been the ones that have wriggled free.
The Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships in 2015-16, but the Bulldogs roared the next season. They lost to USC early in the regular season, but with two games to play, had a one-game lead for the title.
MSU lost its next two games, USC won its two and claimed its fourth straight regular-season championship. Then they met in the tournament championship and the Gamecocks won that, too.
No matter. Each team was storming into the NCAA tournament. Fate — or mostly talent — got each to the Final Four, where the Gamecocks played in the evening’s first semifinal and knocked off Stanford.
The Bulldogs slayed Connecticut on one of the greatest shots in women’s basketball history. And surely, they would finish the job two nights hence.
Nope. Staley earned her long-awaited first national championship.
Last season, USC was up and down due to injuries and lost in Starkville during the regular season. The Bulldogs swept past them for their first regular-season championship, and took a perfect record into the tournament championship game.
They lost. MSU recovered by reaching the national championship game for a second straight year … and again lost, again on one of the greatest shots in women’s basketball history, this time to Notre Dame.
As they meet Thursday, the No. 7 Bulldogs have one loss but have been whipping opponents like they almost always do. The No. 15 Gamecocks have shed a 4-4 start to win eight straight.
Nothing’s will be decided Thursday, but it should be another intense chapter in what’s becoming a best-seller.