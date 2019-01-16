No. 15 South Carolina at No. 7 Mississippi State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Mississippi State 16-1, 4-0 SEC; South Carolina 12-4, 4-0

Notes: The only two unbeaten teams in league play meet on primetime TV. … This is the start of a challenging stretch for the Gamecocks.