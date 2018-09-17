COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game at Kentucky on Sept. 29 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.
The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) are attempting to break a four-game losing streak against the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0). They had only lost one of the previous 14 before the current run — the 2010 affair in Lexington where USC still went on to win its only SEC East championship.
Wins over the Gamecocks account for nearly 31 percent of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops’ 13-28 SEC record in six years.
Kentucky, on the cusp of the Top 25 after beating Florida for the first time in 32 years and rampaging Central Michigan and Murray State, hosts No. 16 Mississippi State Saturday. The Gamecocks, who fell out of the Top 25 after a loss to Georgia and were idle last week due to Hurricane Florence, travel to Vanderbilt Saturday.