ATLANTA — Too many quarterbacks and not enough linebackers.
It’s tough for the defending national champions.
Alabama is down another linebacker after coach Nick Saban confirmed that Keith Holcombe is leaving the team to concentrate on his baseball career. The Crimson Tide have lost three linebackers over two weeks. Last season, Alabama had five linebackers missing a lot of time and two others playing hurt all year.
“It’s very frustrating,” said Anfernee Jennings, who missed the Tide’s championship win over Georgia last year due to injury. “I’m sure Terrell’s going to come back 100 times better, with our training staff and his mindset.”
Jennings was referring to Terrell Lewis, who tore his ACL and will be out at least half the season. VanDarius Cowan was kicked off the team and Holcombe quit.
Last year, Jennings, Lewis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Dylan Moses and Columbia’s Christian Miller were banged up. Rashaan Evans and Mack Wilson played through injuries.
The major story around Alabama is whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback, but if the Tide lose any more defenders, the loser of the QB derby may have to switch to defense.
Coming soon
The SEC Network announced its next three episodes of “SEC Storied” Wednesday, along with a series on the SEC in general, that will air this fall.
“Stacy’s Gift” highlights Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis. “Scramblin’ Fran” details the career of legendary Georgia quarterback Fran Tarkenton. “By Grantland Rice” delves into the career of the man many call the dean of sportswriters.
“Saturdays in the South” will detail the history of the SEC and be broadcast weekly.
A documentary produced by former South Carolina outfielder Jake Williams that looks at the Gamecocks’ back-to-back College World Series championships continues to progress. The production team is in conversations with SEC Network to broadcast it upon completion.
I’m here, too
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for over 2,700 yards last year and accounted for 29 touchdowns. If he doesn’t break his ankle in the first quarter of the Egg Bowl, he likely tops 3,000 yards.
Yet most of the conversations at SEC Media Days were about Missouri’s Drew Lock and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham. They’ll likely be the QBs picked to the preseason All-SEC team on Friday.
“I don’t really worry about that,” said Fitzgerald, who worked with several other SEC quarterbacks (including Lock and Stidham) at the Manning Passing Academy this summer. “I just go out there and be the best I can possibly be.”