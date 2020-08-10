SEC commissioner: 'Can we play? I don't know.' COVID-19 pushes college football to the brink

Despite a #WeWantToPlay movement spearheaded by Clemson players Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher over the weekend, the 2020 college football season seemed to be teetering on the brink of cancellation on Monday.

Reports from the Detroit Free Press and radio host Dan Patrick said that Big Ten presidents have voted to cancel the fall football season. The vote was 12-2, according to Patrick, and the Free Press cited "multiple people with knowledge of the decision" in its report. Only the presidents at Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Patrick said.

Later Monday, a Big Ten spokesman told media that "no votes have been taken at this time."

The news on the Big Ten came shortly after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to cancel the season.

Also Monday, Old Dominion announced it would cancel its fall football season, becoming the 14th of 130 FBS schools that will not play this fall.

And The Citadel's opening opponent, Elon, announced it will not play football this fall, leaving the Bulldogs without a foe for its Sept. 5 home opener.

Reports indicated that the Pac 12 is likely to follow the Big Ten's decision, leaving the ACC, SEC and Big 12 among the Power 5 conferences still wrestling with whether to play football this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said his league has "been deliberate at every step since March," and stressed patience.

"Can we play? I don't know," he posted on Twitter. "We haven't stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so ... every day."

The SEC, following the advice of its medical task force, pushed the season starting date to Sept. 26, later than all of the other Power 5 conferences. Preseason camp can begin on Aug. 17.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Monday and said he's been told that ACC presidents still want to play.

"No matter what any other conferences do, we are moving forward and our presidents are on board," Satterfield told reporters.

But Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall did not sound as certain about the ACC.

"To me, No. 1, it's news there's a Power 5 conference that has made that decision," Mendenhall told reporters. "I think there's others that certainly could follow. I think that would be likely. I'm not certain if the ACC will be one of them, but there certainly could be others."

In the Big Ten, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said that if he had a son, he'd want him playing football.

"Our kids want to play. We want to let them play," he told reporters. "I truly from the bottom of my heart believe that this is the safest place for them.”

On the FCS level, nine of 13 conferences have canceled or delayed their fall football seasons. The Southern Conference (which includes The Citadel, Wofford and Furman) is still planning to play, along with the Big South (which includes Charleston Southern), the Ohio Valley and the Southland conferences.

At The Citadel, 11 more players reported to preseason practice over the weekend. On Friday, 34 Bulldogs missed the opening practice, and All-America running back Alex Ramsey opted out of playing this season.

The Citadel also lost one of its 11 games when Elon canceled fall sports.

"Player safety was paramount in this decision," Elon athletic director Dave Blank said. When considering everything involved in trying to compete, including testing, contact tracing, scheduling challenges and travel away from campus, delaying these seasons allows us to provide student-athletes with the safest and best possible playing experience current circumstances will allow.

"In addition, we chose to provide our student-athletes with clarity on the issue of fall sports occurring as quickly as possible as we recognize that a clear direction is best for personal safety, mental health, and their overall well-being."

Charleston Southern, which canceled its opening practice last week, has not yet returned to practice.

And College of Charleston, which does not play football, announced Monday it will suspend fall sports, including men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country

Check back for updates.