top story

SEC champion Gamecocks remain No. 1 as regular season enters backstretch

  • Updated
Zia Cooke

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks to a win at Kentucky Sunday and the SEC regular-season championship. AP/James Crisp

 James Crisp

COLUMBIA — South Carolina continues to lead the country's women's basketball polls as it prepares for the end of the regular season.

The Gamecocks were again ranked first on 27 of 30 ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week. USC (27-1, 14-0 SEC) beat Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky last week while clinching the SEC regular-season championship.

USC is at Florida on Thursday and hosts No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday. 

AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. Connecticut

7. Maryland

8. N.C. State

9. UCLA

10. Mississippi State

11. Gonzaga

12. Texas A&M

13. Arizona

14. Northwestern

15. Kentucky

16. DePaul

17. Oregon State

18. Iowa

19. Florida State

20. South Dakota

21. Missouri State

22. Indiana

23. Princeton

24. Arizona State

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Central Michigan 6, Duke 1

Kansas re-takes No. 1 

Following a win over then-No. 1 Baylor Saturday, Kansas claimed the No. 1 spot for the second time this season. The Jayhawks rose while Baylor, Gonzaga and previously undefeated San Diego State all lost this week, jumbling the top four. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Baylor

3. Gonzaga

4. Dayton

5. San Diego State

6. Florida State

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Maryland

10. Creighton

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Seton Hall

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Penn State

17. BYU

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. West Virginia

21. Colorado

22. Texas Tech

23. Ohio State

24. Michigan State

25. Houston

Others receiving votes:

Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1

