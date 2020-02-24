SEC champion Gamecocks remain No. 1 as regular season enters backstretch

COLUMBIA — South Carolina continues to lead the country's women's basketball polls as it prepares for the end of the regular season.
The Gamecocks were again ranked first on 27 of 30 ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week. USC (27-1, 14-0 SEC) beat Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky last week while clinching the SEC regular-season championship.
USC is at Florida on Thursday and hosts No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday.
AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Connecticut
7. Maryland
8. N.C. State
9. UCLA
10. Mississippi State
11. Gonzaga
12. Texas A&M
13. Arizona
14. Northwestern
15. Kentucky
16. DePaul
17. Oregon State
18. Iowa
19. Florida State
20. South Dakota
21. Missouri State
22. Indiana
23. Princeton
24. Arizona State
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Central Michigan 6, Duke 1
David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Stanford
5. Connecticut
6. Maryland
7. Louisville
8. N.C. State
9. UCLA
10. Mississippi State
11. DePaul
12. Gonzaga
13. Arizona
14. Texas A&M
15. Florida State
16. Iowa
17. Kentucky
18. Oregon State
19. South Dakota
20. Missouri State
21. Northwestern
22. Princeton
23. Florida Gulf Coast
24. Indiana
25. TCU
Kansas re-takes No. 1
Following a win over then-No. 1 Baylor Saturday, Kansas claimed the No. 1 spot for the second time this season. The Jayhawks rose while Baylor, Gonzaga and previously undefeated San Diego State all lost this week, jumbling the top four.
AP men's Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Dayton
5. San Diego State
6. Florida State
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Maryland
10. Creighton
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Seton Hall
14. Oregon
15. Auburn
16. Penn State
17. BYU
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. West Virginia
21. Colorado
22. Texas Tech
23. Ohio State
24. Michigan State
25. Houston
Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1
David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Dayton
5. Florida State
6. San Diego State
7. Kentucky
8. Villanova
9. Duke
10. Maryland
11. Creighton
12. Seton Hall
13. Oregon
14. Auburn
15. Louisville
16. BYU
17. Penn State
18. Iowa
19. Houston
20. West Virginia
21. Colorado
22. Arizona State
23. East Tennessee State
24. LSU
25. Virginia