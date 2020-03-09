SEC champion Gamecocks remain country's top-ranked team

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 released Monday after a convincing SEC Tournament championship run.
The Gamecocks (32-1) swept to their fifth tournament title in six years, hammering Top 25 opponents Arkansas and Mississippi State on the way. They are off for at least 11 days until they begin the NCAA Tournament on March 20/21.
USC will find out its NCAA seed, destination and opponent on March 16. The Gamecocks are expected to host the first two rounds and then be the No. 1 seed in the Greenville Regional.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Oregon
3. Baylor
4. Maryland
5. Connecticut
6. Louisville
7. Stanford
8. N.C. State
9. Mississippi State
10. UCLA
11. Gonzaga
12. Northwestern
13. Arizona
14. Oregon State
15. DePaul
16. Kentucky
17. South Dakota
18. Florida State
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Iowa
22. Princeton
23. Missouri State
24. Arkansas
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa State 2, Duke 2, Central Michigan 1, Boise State 1
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Oregon
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Maryland
6. N.C. State
7. Louisville
8. Stanford
9. UCLA
10. Gonzaga
11. Mississippi State
12. DePaul
13. South Dakota
14. Arizona
15. Oregon State
16. Florida State
17. Kentucky
18. Texas A&M
19. Princeton
20. Iowa
21. Missouri State
22. Northwestern
23. Florida Gulf Coast
24. Indiana
25. TCU
Kansas remains No. 1
The Jayhawks are still the country's top-ranked team heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
AP Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida State
5. Baylor
6. San Diego State
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan State
10. Duke
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. BYU
15. Louisville
16. Seton Hall
17. Virginia
18. Wisconsin
19. Ohio State
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
23. West Virginia
24. Butler
25. Iowa
David Cloninger's AP Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida State
5. Baylor
6. San Diego State
7. Oregon
8. Kentucky
9. Villanova
10. Creighton
11. Seton Hall
12. Maryland
13. BYU
14. Michigan State
15. Duke
16. Auburn
17. Virginia
18. Louisville
19. Butler
20. Houston
21. Ohio State
22. Illinois
23. East Tennessee State
24. Vermont
25. Iowa