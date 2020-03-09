You are the owner of this article.
SEC champion Gamecocks remain country's top-ranked team

Dawn Staley

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brought home her fifth SEC Tournament title on Sunday. AP/Richard Shiro

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 released Monday after a convincing SEC Tournament championship run. 

The Gamecocks (32-1) swept to their fifth tournament title in six years, hammering Top 25 opponents Arkansas and Mississippi State on the way. They are off for at least 11 days until they begin the NCAA Tournament on March 20/21.

USC will find out its NCAA seed, destination and opponent on March 16. The Gamecocks are expected to host the first two rounds and then be the No. 1 seed in the Greenville Regional. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Oregon

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. Connecticut

6. Louisville

7. Stanford

8. N.C. State

9. Mississippi State

10. UCLA

11. Gonzaga

12. Northwestern

13. Arizona

14. Oregon State

15. DePaul

16. Kentucky

17. South Dakota

18. Florida State

19. Texas A&M

20. Indiana

21. Iowa

22. Princeton

23. Missouri State

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa State 2, Duke 2, Central Michigan 1, Boise State 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina             

2. Oregon

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Maryland

6. N.C. State

7. Louisville

8. Stanford

9. UCLA

10. Gonzaga

11. Mississippi State

12. DePaul

13. South Dakota

14. Arizona

15. Oregon State

16. Florida State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Princeton

20. Iowa

21. Missouri State

22. Northwestern

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Indiana

25. TCU

Kansas remains No. 1

The Jayhawks are still the country's top-ranked team heading into the Big 12 Tournament. 

AP Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Louisville

16. Seton Hall

17. Virginia

18. Wisconsin

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

23. West Virginia

24. Butler

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, St. Mary's 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1.

David Cloninger's AP Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Oregon

8. Kentucky

9. Villanova

10. Creighton

11. Seton Hall

12. Maryland

13. BYU

14. Michigan State

15. Duke

16. Auburn

17. Virginia

18. Louisville

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Ohio State

22. Illinois

23. East Tennessee State

24. Vermont

25. Iowa

