SC's high school football player of the year diagnosed with coronavirus heart condition

Quarterback Mikele Colasurdo of Chapman High School was the S.C. Gatorade player of the year in 2019, and a finalist for the state's Mr. Football Award.

The 6-1, 206-pounder led his team to a 15-0 record and a state championship, then enrolled early at Georgia State, where he was expected to compete for the starting QB position.

On Thursday, Colasurdo became part of the larger discussion about playing college football during the coronavirus pandemic. He posted on Twitter that he will miss the 2020 season after being diagnosed with a heart condition traced to his COVID-19 infection.

"Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my Covid-19 infection," he said. "Unfortunately, this means I will not be able to play football this season.

"I am very thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed for me."

Georgia State is coached by former South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliott.

"I am also incredibly thankful for coach Elliott and (GSU's trainer) for providing a safe environment for us to train and practice. Ultimately, it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe. I am very thankful."

The possibilities of heart conditions and other long-term effects from COVID-19 were part of the reasons the Big Ten and Pac-12 shut down their fall seasons, along with most of the FCS. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are the Power Five leagues still planning to play this fall.

At Chapman High, Colasurdo directed an offense that scored 847 points, one of the highest scoring totals in state history. He ran for 15 touchdowns and passed for 36 to account for 51 TDs, and passed for more than 3,000 yards while completing 69 percent of his throws.