SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson's cornerbacks suited up week after week through the course of the 2018 football season and, almost like clockwork, heard what was said about them.
When Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond lit up the Tigers' secondary for 430 passing yards in September, questions crept in about the stability of defensive coordinator Brent Venables' backs, which he admitted lacked depth. When South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley went off for 510 passing yards almost two-and-a-half months later, those same critics — rightfully — had questions again.
But Monday night, when Clemson smacked Alabama, 44-16, to give the Tigers their second College Football Playoff National Championship title in three years, it was evident the cornerbacks had heard enough. They were ready to rewrite the story. So they did.
Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell, Clemson's starting corners, each had their best game of the season. Both made monstrous interceptions that rattled the Alabama offense and its superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sport's biggest stage.
In Terrell's case, his interception turned into a 44-yard pick-6 that put the Tigers on the board first in the opening minutes of the game. Then Mullen returned an interception 46 yards in the second quarter to set up the Tigers up for another touchdown.
Mullen also had a booming sack for a loss of 11 yards later in the same quarter, and when he was injured in the third quarter, backup Mark Fields was ready for his moment. Fields had a big pass breakup in the third quarter that led to a failed fake punt by Alabama.
"We had a good plan, but we turned the ball over twice by throwing two bad interceptions," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "One that was a pick-6."
This time, that wasn't going to fly.
Lots of love for Etienne
Most of the students at Jennings (La.) High School wore orange Monday in support of Clemson's Travis Etienne. The sophomore running back was named ACC Player of the Year for 2018.
'Much too soon' for CFP expansion
Fans looking for an expansion of the five-year-old College Football Playoff to more than the current four teams will have to wait, evidently until the CFP's 12-year contract with ESPN ends with the 2025 season.
"As far as expanding the number of teams in the playoff, it's way too soon — much too soon — to know if that is even a possibility," Mark Keenum, chair of the playoff board of managers and president of Mississippi State, said in a prepared statement Monday.
The statement came after a San Jose board meeting that included the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, plus some university presidents.
Field looks good
The playing surface was in great shape Monday night because a new field was installed after the Redbox Bowl, an Oregon victory over Michigan State played at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 31.
The College Football Playoff also paid for a new field in Tampa just before Clemson’s 35-31 national championship win over Alabama in January of 2017.
A school record
Clemson's 31 first-half points against the Crimson Tide are a school bowl record, officially eclipsing the 27 first-half points the Tigers scored against Georgia Tech in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.
Watson honorary captain
Deshaun Watson, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist who led Clemson to a 2016 national title win over Alabama, served as the Tigers' honorary captain. Watson's Houston Texans were eliminated in the NFL playoffs by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Former Tide and NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans was Alabama's honorary captain.
Big Ten crew
A Big Ten officiating crew worked the game. The referee was Mike Cannon.
Renfrow caps it off
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow capped off his decorated career with 47 straight starts and 43 straight games with at least one catch, both of which are school records for the Myrtle Beach native. Renfrow, who will forever go down in Clemson history for his game-winning catch that delivered Clemson a 2016 national championship over Alabama two years ago, leaves the program as a former walk-on turned star now bound for the NFL.