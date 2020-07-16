'Scrappy' Stratford alum, Charleston Southern star makes Big South All-Decade team

Back when Stuart Lake was coaching baseball at Charleston Southern, his recruiting mission was simple: don’t let great, local high school players leave the Lowcountry.

If Lake lost a top prospect to Clemson or South Carolina, where he currently serves as an assistant coach, that would be one thing.

But outside of those schools, Lake was determined to reel in the rest. That’s why a smile crept across his face when he recently saw Bobby Ison’s name on Big South’s Baseball All-Decade team.

“I was fortunate to learn about Bobby back when he was playing for Stratford (High School),” Lake said. “He always got after it. He was a tough, scrappy kid who gave it everything he got.”

For Ison, a Goose Creek native, making the list is humbling. He recalls the level of talent on his team and around the league when he played for CSU from 2012 to 2014.

For him, having his name mentioned among those guys is an honor.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ison, 27, said. “I was surrounded by some great coaches and teammates at CSU who allowed me to be myself and grow as a player.”

Ison landed at CSU in 2012 and was instantly put into the starting lineup. Through 54 games as a freshman, the 5-foot-8 center fielder posted a .332 batting average and led the team with 32 runs, 72 hits and 10 stolen bases. He struck out just 14 times, tied for the second lowest total on the team.

In Ison’s sophomore campaign, his .367 batting average was the fourth best in the Big South and his 84 hits led the entire conference.

But it was his junior year — the one before the Cleveland Indians took him late in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft — that placed Ison in the Buccaneers’ history books.

Ahead of the season, the conference named him Preseason Player of the Year. And he didn’t disappoint. The Goose Creek kid posted a .396 batting average and 91 hits, both a conference best. He drove in 34 runs, and scored 47 times himself.

But the stat that earned him postseason honors and a stint in the MiLB was his six strikeouts for the entire year. It was by far a Big South best, and was second in the entire NCAA.

He led the Buccaneers to 30 wins that season, the best season the program had had since 2000.

“That was a special year,” Ison said. “It was just about finding a way to get on base. Bunts, smacking line drives down the third base line … I just tried to do my job as a leadoff hitter.”

After CSU, Ison spent three seasons in the minor leagues before calling it quits. He now resides on James Island and works for Enterprise Fleet Management.

Ison says his legacy is one of hard work and leadership through action.

“I wasn’t the 6-foot-5 guy who could hit a lot of homers,” he said. “I had to do all of the little things like getting to the batting cages early and staying late. And I think that paid off.”

Lake agrees. He coached eight years at CSU, two at The Citadel and another at the College of Charleston, among other stops.

In all of that time, Ison is one of the Lowcountry guys that stands out the most.