SCISA Playoffs: Northwood Academy girls fall short of state title

A talented team with no seniors battled the defending state champions to the very end, but Northwood Academy’s bid to win the SCISA Class AAA state title came up just short in a 60-53 loss to Cardinal Newman on Saturday night.
The Chargers (26-2) also lost to Cardinal Newman in the state final last season and were seeking their first championship since the 2016-17 season.
“I am very proud of our effort tonight, we came to win,” coach Ginnell Curtis said.
“As a coach, I know we left some points out there. We didn’t play well with the lead and Cardinal Newman hit some shots. But we played as hard as we could play.”
Eighth-grader Alayah Birch led Northwood with 17 points. Sophomore Rachel Ambroise added 11 and junior Ke’Airra Gregory scored 10 in the loss.
Northwood outhustled and scrapped its way to a 26-16 second quarter lead before Cardinal Newman cut it to 29-25 at halftime. The Chargers maintained a 43-42 edge after three quarters, but the Cardinals opened the fourth period on a 6-0 run to take the five-point lead with 5:32 to play.
Cardinal Newman was able to pull away in the final two minutes, upping the lead to nine with under a minute to play.
“With seven kids and the tempo we play, sometimes we get gassed,” Curtis said. “We will learn from this. We have everyone back next year so we have a chance to be right back here again. We have a bright future so it’s back to work.”
Northwood’s roster included only two juniors, along with two sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth-grader.