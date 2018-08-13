Having claimed the last two state championships in Class AA of the S.C. Independent Schools Association, First Baptist moves up to Class AAA. It is a welcome move for football coach Johnny Waters.
“I’m excited about it,” Waters said. “As a competitor, I want to challenge my guys against the best schools in SCISA. We realize the competition is much better on a week-to-week basis, but we feel like we have been preparing for this.”
Waters admits there were many Friday nights in the last two years that were difficult to get motivated for. The Hurricanes routinely rolled past AA opponents with most games decided by halftime. That won’t be the case going forward.
“Athletically, and talent-wise, we will be able to match up,” Waters said. “I think the big test will be having to go through a schedule where every Friday night will take our best effort just to survive.”
Porter-Gaud should place with First Baptist among the top SCISA teams in the Lowcountry. Palmetto Christian drops down to eight-man, giving the area four eight-man teams this fall.
First Baptist
Coach: Johnny Waters
Number of students: 450
Record last year: 11-0
What to know: The Hurricanes return the state’s top running back in senior Michel Dukes, who has gained more than 4,000 yards in the last two seasons … Dukes is sitting on 13 college offers and hopes to make a decision by mid-season … Last year’s quarterback, Tremez Brown, transferred to Fort Dorchester, so that position will need to be filled … Dukes will have an experienced unit up front, led by seniors Chip Becude and Matthew Harrelson … Senior linebacker Jackson Watson and senior end Xavion Washington anchor a defense that returns eight starters.
Porter-Gaud
Coach: Rick Reetz
Number of students: 980
Record last year: 6-6
What to know: The Class AAA Cyclones should be improved in 2018 with a solid core returning on both sides of the ball … Andrew Thomas returns as the starting quarterback but could be used in several positions on either side of the ball this season … Junior Gunnar Nistad has transferred from James Island and will work to be the starting quarterback this fall … Sophomore Legend Waring is a promising receiver while juniors Holston Slack and Thomas Allen anchor the offensive line … Ends Parker Murphy and CJ Simmons, along with tackle Laree Walpole, will be the top defenders … Caleb Pierce is another returning linebacker who will also see time at running back … Jonathan Weitz returns as one of the top placekickers in SCISA.
Pinewood Prep
Coach: Michael Wright
Number of students: 700
Record last year: 5-6
What to know: The Class AAA Panthers return only a handful of players with significant starting experience, so Wright is looking for a host of underclassmen to make their mark this fall … Senior Ethan Hirsch does return with experience at quarterback and will lead the offense … Ben Diffley returns as a receiver/defensive end and Ben Delillo will work as a receiver/defensive back.
John Paul II
Coach: Kevin Wald
Number of students: 215
Record last year: 6-5
What to know: The Class AA program continues to rise and year two under Wald could be a good one … Leading the way is senior running back Zach Doe, a 210-pounder who is among the top backs in SCISA … Doe gained nearly 2,000 yards with 25 touchdowns last season … Sophomore Sam Summa is a returning starter at quarterback …Sophomore Moxon Zehr has experience along both lines of scrimmage while Malik Frost and Johnathan Field return at linebacker.
Dorchester Academy
Coach: Chris Myers
Number of students: 220
Record last year: 6-4
What to know: The Class A Raiders could be poised to improve on last year’s win total … Receivers Chase Way and Rhett Mizzell are quality playmakers on the outside … Junior Colby Weeks, a running back last fall, makes the transition to quarterback this season …Anchoring both lines are returners Corey Judy and Chris Mullican … Sophomore Wyatt Judy could be an impact player at running back.
Colleton Prep
Coach: Rob Gorrell
Number of students: 360
Record last year: 4-7
What to know: After contending for state titles for the last five years, the Class A Warhawks slipped to 4-7 last season … Gorrell feels this year’s team will be improved …Senior ends Connor McMillan and Jason Dennis will anchor the defense… Junior Hunter Hudson returns at one linebacker spot and senior Dylan Kinard is a returning safety …Freshman Drew Murdaugh will get first shot at quarterback … Junior Jake Tyler could be a threat in the running game … Colleton Prep lost nearly all of its rushing attack from last season.
Northwood Academy
Coach: Ryan Leavey
Number of students: 775
Record last year: 2-8
What to know: Leavey takes over as head coach at the Class AA school after spending 10 years as an assistant … The Chargers have very little experience returning … Matt Lewis is back at quarterback and is the team’s best athlete … Rick Newman heads up the receiving corps and junior Tyler Gadsden shows promise at running back … Junior ends Clayton Stancil and Sullivan Watkins anchor the defense while junior Will Mullins is the top lineman.
8-Man Football
Cathedral Academy
Coach: Tommy Waitt
Number of students: 300
Record last year: 6-4
What to know: Waitt has a handful of starters returning, led by running back/linebacker Gavin Faciane … Faciane rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 23 touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 140 hits last season … Placekicker/punter John Price had a big summer in camps and is a real weapon … Junior Tre Steward is a key returner as a wide receiver and cornerback, while freshman Keonis Madison is projected as the starter at quarterback.
Palmetto Christian
Coach: Chris Shimakonis
Number of students: 502
Record last year: 0-10
What to know: PCA struggled with numbers last season and took the opportunity to move down to eight-man this fall … Shimakonis feels the Eagles will compete better but with still limited depth overall … Sophomore Connor Rourk will begin the season at quarterback … Senior Jimmy Fleury and sophomore Wyatt Shogren are working at receiver … Sophomore Carson Rourk is a running back/linebacker while sophomore Kendall Shakeris is a projected starter at linebacker … Juniors Dalton Welch and Daniel Gunn also figure as starters defensively.
Faith/Ridge Christian
Coach: Ben Greene
Number of students: 462 (combined)
Record last year: 4-6 (Faith)
What to know: Two schools within two miles of each other are granted permission to combine for football this fall, but the team will not be playoff eligible … Faith was 4-6 last year and back at quarterback is senior Levi Watts … Senior Daniel Brown returns as a two-way starter and is the team’s top running back … Senior linebacker Jaden Sommerville and senior lineman Josh Semmler are key returners as well.
St. John’s Christian
Coach: John McCall
Number of students: 335
Record last year: 4-6
What to know: The Cavaliers must replace several key producers from last year’s team but McCall does have some experience returning … Seniors Dylan Parsons and Collin Robertson are veteran linemen, with Parsons back for his fourth season as a starter …Senior Cooper Moorer is the top returning back while senior Matt Atchley returns as a two-way performer at tight end and defensive end.
SCISA Schedules
Class AAA
Porter-Gaud
Aug. 17 Charleston Charter at Porter-Gaud
Aug. 24 Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Aug. 31 Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep
Sept. 7 Porter-Gaud at Wilson Hall
Sept. 14 Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
Sept. 21 Porter-Gaud at Orangeburg Prep
Sept. 28 Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 5 Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Oct. 12 Porter-Gaud at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
Oct. 19 Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
Oct. 26 First Baptist at Porter-Gaud
Pinewood Prep
Aug. 24 Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen
Aug. 31 Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep
Sept. 7 Pinewood Prep at Hammond
Sept. 14 Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall
Sept. 21 Wilson Hall at Pinewood Prep
Sept. 28 Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 5 First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Oct. 12 Northwood at Pinewood Prep
Oct. 19 Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
Oct. 26 Pinewood Prep at Augusta Christian (GA.)
First Baptist
Aug. 17 First Baptist at Bishop England
Aug. 24 Burke at First Baptist
Aug. 31 First Baptist at Wilson Hall
Sept. 7 Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Sept. 14 First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Sept. 21 Hammond at First Baptist
Sept. 28 First Baptist at Laurence Manning
Oct. 5 First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Oct. 12 Heathwood Hall at First Baptist
Oct. 19 Augusta Christian (GA.) at First Baptist
Oct. 26 First Baptist at Porter-Gaud
Class AA
Northwood Academy
Aug. 17 Northwood at Academic Magnet
Aug. 24 Dillon Christian at Northwood
Aug. 31 Bethesda Academy (GA.) at Northwood
Sept. 14 Colleton Prep at Northwood
Sept. 21 Northwood at Thomas Heyward
Sept. 28 Hilton Head Christian at Northwood
Oct. 5 Northwood at John Paul II
Oct. 12 Northwood at Pinewood Prep
Oct. 19 Hilton Head Prep at Northwood
Oct. 26 Northwood at Orangeburg Prep
Class A
Colleton Prep
Aug. 17 Branchville at Colleton Prep
Aug. 24 Hilton Head Prep at Colleton Prep
Aug. 31 Thomas Heyward at Colleton Prep
Sept. 7 Colleton Prep at Pee Dee Academy
Sept. 14 Colleton Prep at Northwood
Sept. 21 Colleton Prep at Spartanburg Christian
Sept. 28 Bethesda Academy (GA.) at Colleton Prep
Oct. 5 Colleton Prep at Dorchester Academy
Oct. 12 Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep
Oct. 19 Northside Christian at Colleton Prep
Oct. 26 Colleton Prep at John Paul II
Dorchester Academy
Aug. 17 Dorchester Academy at King's Academy
Aug. 24 Carolina Academy at Dorchester Academy
Aug. 31 Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy
Sept. 7 Dorchester Academy at Northside Christian
Sept. 14 Spartanburg Christian at Dorchester Academy
Sept. 21 Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Oct. 5 Colleton Prep at Dorchester Academy
Oct. 12 Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Oct. 19 Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy
Oct. 26 Dorchester Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA.)
8-Man
Cathedral Academy
Aug. 24 Richard Winn at Cathedral
Aug. 31 Tri-Academy at Cathedral
Sept. 7 Cathedral at Wardlaw Academy
Sept. 14 Cathedral at Palmetto Christian
Sept. 21 Holly Hill Academy at Cathedral
Sept. 28 Cathedral at Faith Christian
Oct. 5 Cathedral at Patrick Henry
Oct. 12 Beaufort Academy at Cathedral
Oct. 19 Cathedral at Andrew Jackson
Oct. 26 St. John's Christian at Cathedral
Palmetto Christian
Aug. 24 Palmetto Christian at Tri-Academy
Aug. 31 Wardlaw Academy at Palmetto Christian
Sept. 7 Palmetto Christian at W.W. King Academy
Sept. 14 Cathedral at Palmetto Christian
Sept. 21 Palmetto Christian at St. John's Christian
Sept. 28 Palmetto Christian at Andrew Jackson
Oct. 5 Holly Hill Academy at Palmetto Christian
Oct. 12 Patrick Henry at Palmetto Christian
Oct. 19 Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy
Oct. 26 Faith Christian at Palmetto Christian
St. John's Christian
Aug. 24 St. John's Christian at Wardlaw Academy
Aug. 31 St. John's Christian at W.W. King Academy
Sept. 7 Laurens Academy at St. John's Christian
Sept. 14 Andrew Jackson at St. John's Christian
Sept. 21 Palmetto Christian at St. John's Christian
Sept. 28 St. John's Christian at Beaufort Academy
Oct. 5 Faith Christian at St. John's Christian
Oct. 12 St. John's Christian at Holly Hill Academy
Oct. 19 Patrick Henry at St. John's Christian
Oct. 26 St. John's Christian at Cathedral
Faith/Ridge Christian
Aug. 24 Laurens Academy at Faith Christian
Aug. 31 Faith Christian at Richard Winn Academy
Sept. 7 Faith Christian at Tri-Academy
Sept. 14 Faith Christian at Patrick Henry
Sept. 21 Beaufort Academy at Faith Christian
Sept. 28 Cathedral at Faith Christian
Oct. 5 Faith Christian at St. John's Christian
Oct. 12 Andrew Jackson at Fath Christian
Oct. 19 Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian
Oct. 26 Faith Christian at Palmetto Christian