First Baptist's Michel Dukes and the Hurricanes move up to SCISA Class AAA this year. Leroy Burnell/Staff

 Leroy Burnell lburnell@postandcourier.com

Having claimed the last two state championships in Class AA of the S.C. Independent Schools Association, First Baptist moves up to Class AAA. It is a welcome move for football coach Johnny Waters.

“I’m excited about it,” Waters said. “As a competitor, I want to challenge my guys against the best schools in SCISA. We realize the competition is much better on a week-to-week basis, but we feel like we have been preparing for this.”

Waters admits there were many Friday nights in the last two years that were difficult to get motivated for. The Hurricanes routinely rolled past AA opponents with most games decided by halftime. That won’t be the case going forward.

“Athletically, and talent-wise, we will be able to match up,” Waters said. “I think the big test will be having to go through a schedule where every Friday night will take our best effort just to survive.”

Porter-Gaud should place with First Baptist among the top SCISA teams in the Lowcountry. Palmetto Christian drops down to eight-man, giving the area four eight-man teams this fall.

First Baptist

Coach: Johnny Waters

Number of students: 450

Record last year: 11-0

FB students.jpg
First Baptist fans cheer during the 47th Sertoma Football Classic Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Johnson Hagood Stadium. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

What to know: The Hurricanes return the state’s top running back in senior Michel Dukes, who has gained more than 4,000 yards in the last two seasons … Dukes is sitting on 13 college offers and hopes to make a decision by mid-season … Last year’s quarterback, Tremez Brown, transferred to Fort Dorchester, so that position will need to be filled … Dukes will have an experienced unit up front, led by seniors Chip Becude and Matthew Harrelson … Senior linebacker Jackson Watson and senior end Xavion Washington anchor a defense that returns eight starters.

Porter-Gaud

Coach: Rick Reetz

Number of students: 980

Record last year: 6-6

medium_carry.jpg (copy)
Porter-Gaud's Caleb Pierce runs past Academic Magnet's players during the 47th Sertoma Football Classic at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2017. (Marlena Sloss/Staff)

What to know: The Class AAA Cyclones should be improved in 2018 with a solid core returning on both sides of the ball … Andrew Thomas returns as the starting quarterback but could be used in several positions on either side of the ball this season … Junior Gunnar Nistad has transferred from James Island and will work to be the starting quarterback this fall … Sophomore Legend Waring is a promising receiver while juniors Holston Slack and Thomas Allen anchor the offensive line … Ends Parker Murphy and CJ Simmons, along with tackle Laree Walpole, will be the top defenders … Caleb Pierce is another returning linebacker who will also see time at running back … Jonathan Weitz returns as one of the top placekickers in SCISA.

Pinewood Prep

Coach: Michael Wright

Number of students: 700

Record last year: 5-6

What to know: The Class AAA Panthers return only a handful of players with significant starting experience, so Wright is looking for a host of underclassmen to make their mark this fall … Senior Ethan Hirsch does return with experience at quarterback and will lead the offense … Ben Diffley returns as a receiver/defensive end and Ben Delillo will work as a receiver/defensive back.

John Paul II

Coach: Kevin Wald

Number of students: 215

Record last year: 6-5

What to know: The Class AA program continues to rise and year two under Wald could be a good one … Leading the way is senior running back Zach Doe, a 210-pounder who is among the top backs in SCISA … Doe gained nearly 2,000 yards with 25 touchdowns last season … Sophomore Sam Summa is a returning starter at quarterback …Sophomore Moxon Zehr has experience along both lines of scrimmage while Malik Frost and Johnathan Field return at linebacker.

Dorchester Academy

Coach: Chris Myers

Number of students: 220

Record last year: 6-4

What to know: The Class A Raiders could be poised to improve on last year’s win total … Receivers Chase Way and Rhett Mizzell are quality playmakers on the outside … Junior Colby Weeks, a running back last fall, makes the transition to quarterback this season …Anchoring both lines are returners Corey Judy and Chris Mullican … Sophomore Wyatt Judy could be an impact player at running back.

Colleton Prep

Coach: Rob Gorrell

Number of students: 360

Record last year: 4-7

What to know: After contending for state titles for the last five years, the Class A Warhawks slipped to 4-7 last season … Gorrell feels this year’s team will be improved …Senior ends Connor McMillan and Jason Dennis will anchor the defense… Junior Hunter Hudson returns at one linebacker spot and senior Dylan Kinard is a returning safety …Freshman Drew Murdaugh will get first shot at quarterback … Junior Jake Tyler could be a threat in the running game … Colleton Prep lost nearly all of its rushing attack from last season.

Northwood Academy

Coach: Ryan Leavey

Number of students: 775

Record last year: 2-8

What to know: Leavey takes over as head coach at the Class AA school after spending 10 years as an assistant … The Chargers have very little experience returning … Matt Lewis is back at quarterback and is the team’s best athlete … Rick Newman heads up the receiving corps and junior Tyler Gadsden shows promise at running back … Junior ends Clayton Stancil and Sullivan Watkins anchor the defense while junior Will Mullins is the top lineman.

8-Man Football

Cathedral Academy

Coach: Tommy Waitt

Number of students: 300

Record last year: 6-4

What to know: Waitt has a handful of starters returning, led by running back/linebacker Gavin Faciane … Faciane rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 23 touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 140 hits last season … Placekicker/punter John Price had a big summer in camps and is a real weapon … Junior Tre Steward is a key returner as a wide receiver and cornerback, while freshman Keonis Madison is projected as the starter at quarterback.

Palmetto Christian

Coach: Chris Shimakonis

Number of students: 502

Record last year: 0-10

What to know: PCA struggled with numbers last season and took the opportunity to move down to eight-man this fall … Shimakonis feels the Eagles will compete better but with still limited depth overall … Sophomore Connor Rourk will begin the season at quarterback … Senior Jimmy Fleury and sophomore Wyatt Shogren are working at receiver … Sophomore Carson Rourk is a running back/linebacker while sophomore Kendall Shakeris is a projected starter at linebacker … Juniors Dalton Welch and Daniel Gunn also figure as starters defensively.

Faith/Ridge Christian

Coach: Ben Greene

Number of students: 462 (combined)

Record last year: 4-6 (Faith)

What to know: Two schools within two miles of each other are granted permission to combine for football this fall, but the team will not be playoff eligible … Faith was 4-6 last year and back at quarterback is senior Levi Watts … Senior Daniel Brown returns as a two-way starter and is the team’s top running back … Senior linebacker Jaden Sommerville and senior lineman Josh Semmler are key returners as well.

St. John’s Christian

Coach: John McCall

Number of students: 335

Record last year: 4-6

What to know: The Cavaliers must replace several key producers from last year’s team but McCall does have some experience returning … Seniors Dylan Parsons and Collin Robertson are veteran linemen, with Parsons back for his fourth season as a starter …Senior Cooper Moorer is the top returning back while senior Matt Atchley returns as a two-way performer at tight end and defensive end.

SCISA Schedules 

Class AAA

Porter-Gaud

Aug. 17 Charleston Charter at Porter-Gaud

Aug. 24 Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Aug. 31 Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep

Sept. 7 Porter-Gaud at Wilson Hall

Sept. 14 Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud

Sept. 21 Porter-Gaud at Orangeburg Prep

Sept. 28 Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Oct. 5 Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Oct. 12 Porter-Gaud at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

Oct. 19 Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

Oct. 26 First Baptist at Porter-Gaud

Pinewood Prep

Aug. 24 Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen

Aug. 31 Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep

Sept. 7 Pinewood Prep at Hammond

Sept. 14 Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall

Sept. 21 Wilson Hall at Pinewood Prep

Sept. 28 Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 5 First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Oct. 12 Northwood at Pinewood Prep

Oct. 19 Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep

Oct. 26 Pinewood Prep at Augusta Christian (GA.)

First Baptist

Aug. 17 First Baptist at Bishop England

Aug. 24 Burke at First Baptist

Aug. 31 First Baptist at Wilson Hall

Sept. 7 Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Sept. 14 First Baptist at Cardinal Newman

Sept. 21 Hammond at First Baptist

Sept. 28 First Baptist at Laurence Manning

Oct. 5 First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Oct. 12 Heathwood Hall at First Baptist

Oct. 19 Augusta Christian (GA.) at First Baptist

Oct. 26 First Baptist at Porter-Gaud

Class AA

Northwood Academy

Aug. 17 Northwood at Academic Magnet

Aug. 24 Dillon Christian at Northwood

Aug. 31 Bethesda Academy (GA.) at Northwood

Sept. 14 Colleton Prep at Northwood

Sept. 21 Northwood at Thomas Heyward

Sept. 28 Hilton Head Christian at Northwood

Oct. 5 Northwood at John Paul II

Oct. 12 Northwood at Pinewood Prep

Oct. 19 Hilton Head Prep at Northwood

Oct. 26 Northwood at Orangeburg Prep

Class A

Colleton Prep

Aug. 17 Branchville at Colleton Prep

Aug. 24 Hilton Head Prep at Colleton Prep

Aug. 31 Thomas Heyward at Colleton Prep

Sept. 7 Colleton Prep at Pee Dee Academy

Sept. 14 Colleton Prep at Northwood

Sept. 21 Colleton Prep at Spartanburg Christian

Sept. 28 Bethesda Academy (GA.) at Colleton Prep

Oct. 5 Colleton Prep at Dorchester Academy

Oct. 12 Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep

Oct. 19 Northside Christian at Colleton Prep

Oct. 26 Colleton Prep at John Paul II

Dorchester Academy

Aug. 17 Dorchester Academy at King's Academy

Aug. 24 Carolina Academy at Dorchester Academy

Aug. 31 Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy

Sept. 7 Dorchester Academy at Northside Christian

Sept. 14 Spartanburg Christian at Dorchester Academy

Sept. 21 Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Oct. 5 Colleton Prep at Dorchester Academy

Oct. 12 Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Oct. 19 Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy

Oct. 26 Dorchester Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA.)

8-Man

Cathedral Academy

Aug. 24 Richard Winn at Cathedral

Aug. 31 Tri-Academy at Cathedral

Sept. 7 Cathedral at Wardlaw Academy

Sept. 14 Cathedral at Palmetto Christian

Sept. 21 Holly Hill Academy at Cathedral

Sept. 28 Cathedral at Faith Christian

Oct. 5 Cathedral at Patrick Henry

Oct. 12 Beaufort Academy at Cathedral

Oct. 19 Cathedral at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 26 St. John's Christian at Cathedral

Palmetto Christian

Aug. 24 Palmetto Christian at Tri-Academy

Aug. 31 Wardlaw Academy at Palmetto Christian

Sept. 7 Palmetto Christian at W.W. King Academy

Sept. 14 Cathedral at Palmetto Christian

Sept. 21 Palmetto Christian at St. John's Christian

Sept. 28 Palmetto Christian at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 5 Holly Hill Academy at Palmetto Christian

Oct. 12 Patrick Henry at Palmetto Christian

Oct. 19 Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy

Oct. 26 Faith Christian at Palmetto Christian

St. John's Christian

Aug. 24 St. John's Christian at Wardlaw Academy

Aug. 31 St. John's Christian at W.W. King Academy

Sept. 7 Laurens Academy at St. John's Christian

Sept. 14 Andrew Jackson at St. John's Christian

Sept. 21 Palmetto Christian at St. John's Christian

Sept. 28 St. John's Christian at Beaufort Academy

Oct. 5 Faith Christian at St. John's Christian

Oct. 12 St. John's Christian at Holly Hill Academy

Oct. 19 Patrick Henry at St. John's Christian

Oct. 26 St. John's Christian at Cathedral

Faith/Ridge Christian

Aug. 24 Laurens Academy at Faith Christian

Aug. 31 Faith Christian at Richard Winn Academy

Sept. 7 Faith Christian at Tri-Academy

Sept. 14 Faith Christian at Patrick Henry

Sept. 21 Beaufort Academy at Faith Christian

Sept. 28 Cathedral at Faith Christian

Oct. 5 Faith Christian at St. John's Christian

Oct. 12 Andrew Jackson at Fath Christian

Oct. 19 Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian

Oct. 26 Faith Christian at Palmetto Christian

