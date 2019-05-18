Richard Schulz was the perfect fit this spring for a group of high-ranking junior tennis players at Philip Simmons High School.
Some high school coaches might get annoyed by tardiness and absentness for practices and matches, but not Schulz. He just smiles. So what, he says. Other players need opportunities.
When one team has two top-ranked Southern juniors and several others capable of gaining that status, along with a long list of other talented players, missing a match here or there might be a good thing.
Or if some of the stars happened to be there, Schulz sometimes looked down the roster and played some of the younger players. That move could pay off in a few years when the "big five" isn't around. Of course, all five are underclassmen.
When Schulz needed junior Coy Simon, junior Max Smith, freshman Mitchell Deames, eighth-grader Carson Baker and seventh-grader Jake Smith to close the deal on high school tennis for the year in the Class AA state semifinals and final, they were there for a pair of 6-0 wins.
"We are not like some teams that their goal is to go undefeated," Schulz said during the season. "We worked hard to make sure all 16 boys on the team had a chance to play and letter."
The Iron Horses closed with only a 13-3 record, but they were easily the best high school team in the state, not disregarding Class AAAAA state champion Spartanburg.
Spartanburg just didn't run into a team of Iron Horses.
When the stage reached the individual state A/AA/AAA championships, Simon, Max Smith and Deames were three of the final four finishers. The ambidextrous Simon lived up to his No. 1 Southern boys ranking by taking the title.
"Coy Simon is Philip Simmons' No. 1 player and the No. 1 player in the South, but more important, he is humble and kind and wants to be everyone's friend," Schulz said.
And Max Smith is the top boys 16 player in the South.
Deames is headed for stardom, too. He's already climbed to No. 4 in the South in boys 16.
Schulz is high on Deames: "The player to watch is Mitchell Deames. He is winning matches all over the South. He is a strong competitor, very athletic, a fighter, and extremely smart on the court with capability to go to plan 'B' if necessary. He is a special player of a combination of skill and great athleticism."
Schulz played college tennis at UNC Pembroke, then taught in high school and coached basketball in Maryland and North Carolina before leaving teaching to serve as a Sears manager for "many years," and then retired to South Carolina.
"It has been a great retirement career," he said. "It is rewarding seeing young people grow as students and athletes."
Rogers update
Shelby Rogers continued her preparation for the French Open by playing as a wild card in the $100K ITF event at Bonita Springs, Fla., earlier this month and upended top-seeded Madison Brengle in the first round 6-3, 7-5. Rogers lost in the second round.
Awarded a special protected ranking of No. 81 after sitting out more than a year with a knee injury, Rogers skipped the LTP $100K due to an ankle injury. She used one of her 12 protected ranking appearances to gain direct entry into the main draw of the upcoming French Open.
The 26-year-old Charleston touring pro is using another protected ranking to play in the current $250K WTA Tour event in Strasbourg, France. Rogers has drawn fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the first round of the 32-draw tournament.
When the French Open Wild Card Challenge race left LTP Tennis two weeks ago, it appeared that young Whitney Osuigwe had the French Open main draw wild card wrapped up by virtue of a title in Charlottesville, Va., and runner-up at LTP. However, veteran Lauren Davis stepped up her game to win the Bonita Springs tournament and edge out Osuigwe for the French wild card.
Navarro in Europe
Emma Navarro climbed to No. 414 in the world with her spectacular play in reaching the semifinals of the $100K ITF tournament two weeks ago at LTP Tennis. She celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany, by playing as a wild card in the qualifying tournament for a $250K WTA Tour tournament.
Navarro suffered a 6-4, 7-5 loss to sixth seed Cayla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the first round of qualifying. Oh, well, she's still 18 and a year away from leaving Ashley Hall and heading to Duke to play tennis.
World's No. 15 junior Navarro now is off to Milan, Italy, to play in a Grade A Junior ITF tournament that starts play on Monday. Doubles partner Chloe Beck also is playing in Milan.
Participation in the Junior French Open will follow for Navarro and Beck.
Notes
-- Don't forget that the girls 18 national clay courts are scheduled for July 14-21 at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant. Emma Navarro should be back from Junior Wimbledon just in time to defend her singles title and doubles title with Chloe Beck from last summer.
-- Kiawah Island Golf Resort once again has been selected as the No. 1 tennis resort in the world by Tennis Resort Online. Wild Dunes Resort took the third spot in the top 25, while Seabrook Island Club landed a berth in the Nos. 26-50 ratings. Four Hilton Head island resorts were listed, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort and South Beach Racquet Club on the 26-50 list, and Shipyard Plantation, and Port Royal Golf and Racquet Club on the 51-75 list.
