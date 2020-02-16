SCHSL state basketball playoffs begin on Monday

A week before the start of school in August of 2016, Haley Weed was hired as a teacher at North Charleston High School.
As she was leaving the principal’s office, she was told, not asked, that she would be the varsity girls basketball coach. Four seasons later, Weed has turned the program around and led them to a Region 6-AA championship. Weed and her team begin play in the Class AA Lower State playoffs on Tuesday night, hosting Eau Claire.
“Of course, I said OK because I needed the work,” Weed said. “The first thing I did was call my dad, and he got on the phone trying to get me the best help possible.”
That help turned out to be Latoya Dent, Weed’s assistant.
“She is the brains and the rock on the sidelines,” said Weed, who was named the Region 6-AA coach of the year.
Weed guided the Cougars to seven wins in her first season, a total that matched the win total of the previous two seasons combined. The program has won 43 games in the last three seasons, including 17 this season.
Senior Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston’s team leader, was named the Region 6-AA player of the year. Senior Sophia Simmons, junior Tranell Mitchell-Smalls and sophomore Treasure Kinloch also were all-region selections.
North Charleston is one of a bevy of area teams, boys and girls, that begin their quest for a state title this week. The Class AAA girls and Class A girls playoffs begin Monday, with first-round games in other classifications taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bishop England’s girls, the AAA defending state champions, host Lake City on Monday night. The boys team, ranked second in Class AAA with a 24-2 record, hosts Loris on Tuesday night.
Defending AAAAA girls state champion Goose Creek (22-3) will begin defense of its title on Tuesday night, hosting South Florence. Region 8-AAAAA champion Summerville will host White Knoll, also on Tuesday.
Oceanside Collegiate’s boys team repeated as the Region 6-AA champion, surviving competitive challenges from North Charleston and Burke. The Landsharks host Eau Claire on Wednesday. North Charleston will host Barnwell, while Burke travels to Columbia for AA first-round games.
In AAAAA boys, Goose Creek and Wando finished with identical 7-3 records in Region 7 with Goose Creek claiming the region title and a No. 1 seed via the tiebreaker. Both teams will host first-round games on Wednesday. Wando will host Carolina Forest, while Goose Creek hosts St. James.
The Region 8-AAAAA boys also finished in a tie as Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge each posted 8-2 league records. Fort Dorchester, however, beat Ashley Ridge twice and thus earned the top seed out of the region.
In AAAA boys, Colleton County went back-to-back as Region 7 champions and will host Airport on Wednesday night.
In Class A boys, Charleston Math & Science (19-3) earned a first-round bye, as did Military Magnet (18-8). The teams finished 1-2, respectively, in Region 4-A.
Military Magnet’s girls and Baptist Hill’s girls earned first-round byes in the Class A Lower State bracket as well.
SCHSL Basketball Playoffs (first round)
Monday
Class A girls
Hemingway at Charleston Charter
Palmetto Scholars at Bethune-Bowman
St. John’s at Cross
Baptist Hill bye
Military Magnet bye
Class AAA girls
Lake City at Bishop England
Tuesday
Class A boys
Lowcountry Leadership at Lake View
Palmetto Scholars at Bethune-Bowman
St. John’s at C.E. Murray
Charleston Charter bye
Military Magnet bye
Class AA girls
Eau Claire at North Charleston
Carver’s Bay at Woodland
Burke at Columbia
Oceanside Collegiate at Latta
Allendale-Fairfax at Philip Simmons
Class AAA boys
Loris at Bishop England
Class AAAA girls
Myrtle Beach at Colleton County
Class AAAAA girls
James Island at Lexington
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
Berkeley at West Florence
White Knoll at Summerville
Socastee at Wando
Stall at River Bluff
South Florence at Goose Creek
Spring Valley at Ashley Ridge
Wednesday
Class AAAAA boys
Carolina Forest at Wando
St. James at Goose Creek
James Island at West Florence
White Knoll at Fort Dorchester
Stratford at Conway
West Ashley at River Bluff
Sumter at Ashley Ridge
Class AAAA boys
Airport at Colleton County
Class AA boys
Eau Claire at Oceanside Collegiate
Woodland at East Clarendon
Burke at Columbia
Philip Simmons at Johnsonville
Barnwell at North Charleston