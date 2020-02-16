SCHSL state basketball playoffs begin on Monday

A week before the start of school in August of 2016, Haley Weed was hired as a teacher at North Charleston High School.

As she was leaving the principal’s office, she was told, not asked, that she would be the varsity girls basketball coach. Four seasons later, Weed has turned the program around and led them to a Region 6-AA championship. Weed and her team begin play in the Class AA Lower State playoffs on Tuesday night, hosting Eau Claire.

“Of course, I said OK because I needed the work,” Weed said. “The first thing I did was call my dad, and he got on the phone trying to get me the best help possible.”

That help turned out to be Latoya Dent, Weed’s assistant.

“She is the brains and the rock on the sidelines,” said Weed, who was named the Region 6-AA coach of the year.

Weed guided the Cougars to seven wins in her first season, a total that matched the win total of the previous two seasons combined. The program has won 43 games in the last three seasons, including 17 this season.

Senior Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston’s team leader, was named the Region 6-AA player of the year. Senior Sophia Simmons, junior Tranell Mitchell-Smalls and sophomore Treasure Kinloch also were all-region selections.

North Charleston is one of a bevy of area teams, boys and girls, that begin their quest for a state title this week. The Class AAA girls and Class A girls playoffs begin Monday, with first-round games in other classifications taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bishop England’s girls, the AAA defending state champions, host Lake City on Monday night. The boys team, ranked second in Class AAA with a 24-2 record, hosts Loris on Tuesday night.

Defending AAAAA girls state champion Goose Creek (22-3) will begin defense of its title on Tuesday night, hosting South Florence. Region 8-AAAAA champion Summerville will host White Knoll, also on Tuesday.

Oceanside Collegiate’s boys team repeated as the Region 6-AA champion, surviving competitive challenges from North Charleston and Burke. The Landsharks host Eau Claire on Wednesday. North Charleston will host Barnwell, while Burke travels to Columbia for AA first-round games.

In AAAAA boys, Goose Creek and Wando finished with identical 7-3 records in Region 7 with Goose Creek claiming the region title and a No. 1 seed via the tiebreaker. Both teams will host first-round games on Wednesday. Wando will host Carolina Forest, while Goose Creek hosts St. James.

The Region 8-AAAAA boys also finished in a tie as Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge each posted 8-2 league records. Fort Dorchester, however, beat Ashley Ridge twice and thus earned the top seed out of the region.

In AAAA boys, Colleton County went back-to-back as Region 7 champions and will host Airport on Wednesday night.

In Class A boys, Charleston Math & Science (19-3) earned a first-round bye, as did Military Magnet (18-8). The teams finished 1-2, respectively, in Region 4-A.

Military Magnet’s girls and Baptist Hill’s girls earned first-round byes in the Class A Lower State bracket as well.

SCHSL Basketball Playoffs (first round)

Monday

Class A girls

Hemingway at Charleston Charter

Palmetto Scholars at Bethune-Bowman

St. John’s at Cross

Baptist Hill bye

Military Magnet bye

Class AAA girls

Lake City at Bishop England

Tuesday

Class A boys

Lowcountry Leadership at Lake View

Palmetto Scholars at Bethune-Bowman

St. John’s at C.E. Murray

Charleston Charter bye

Military Magnet bye

Class AA girls

Eau Claire at North Charleston

Carver’s Bay at Woodland

Burke at Columbia

Oceanside Collegiate at Latta

Allendale-Fairfax at Philip Simmons

Class AAA boys

Loris at Bishop England

Class AAAA girls

Myrtle Beach at Colleton County

Class AAAAA girls

James Island at Lexington

Cane Bay at Carolina Forest

Berkeley at West Florence

White Knoll at Summerville

Socastee at Wando

Stall at River Bluff

South Florence at Goose Creek

Spring Valley at Ashley Ridge

Wednesday

Class AAAAA boys

Carolina Forest at Wando

St. James at Goose Creek

James Island at West Florence

White Knoll at Fort Dorchester

Stratford at Conway

West Ashley at River Bluff

Sumter at Ashley Ridge

Class AAAA boys

Airport at Colleton County

Class AA boys

Eau Claire at Oceanside Collegiate

Woodland at East Clarendon

Burke at Columbia

Philip Simmons at Johnsonville

Barnwell at North Charleston

