SCHSL football season opens Friday with COVID cancellations piling up

High school football teams across South Carolina have been waiting for this week to arrive as the season officially kicks off, though a month later than planned, on Friday for most schools.

The S.C. High School League delayed the start of football season because of COVID-19. Teams in the S.C. Independent School Association (SCISA) have been playing for several weeks.

While things are certainly not normal, there will be football. Administrators and coaches hold their collective breaths that a return to action will be safe.

“I pray every night and every morning that we do what we can do to keep our kids healthy and safe,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “I know everyone wants to win every game, as do I, but for what these kids have been through up to now, it’s just exciting that we get to play.”

The COVID-19 concerns are real for players, coaches and fans, and there already have been issues. Late last week, River Bluff High School in Lexington announced it would delay the start of its season until Oct. 9 after three people associated with the varsity football team tested positive for the virus.

River Bluff was scheduled to open against rival Lexington on Friday. That game was moved to the end of the regular season (Nov. 6). The team's game against South Aiken scheduled for Oct. 2 has been canceled.

On Monday, Crescent High School in Iva announced it was delaying the start of its season due to “considerations regarding a COVID-19 test result.” Crescent was to open against Abbeville on Friday. That leaves Abbeville with two less games on its schedule after Liberty announced last week that it was shutting down football for two weeks because of the coronavirus. Abbeville was supposed to play Liberty on Oct. 2.

Camden High postponed its opener against Lakewood due to a positive COVID-19 test. The school also canceled its Bulldog Bash Jamboree last Friday. Other games canceled due to positive tests include Hilton Head vs. Beaufort, Swansea vs. Strom Thurmond, Broome vs. Emerald, and Clinton vs. Union County.

Two schools, Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Lee Central, have canceled their seasons.

Here are Lowcountry high school season openers scheduled for Friday night:

Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge

Goose Creek at Berkeley

Stratford at Summerville

Cane Bay at Wando

Stall at West Ashley

May River at James Island

Hanahan at North Charleston

Colleton County at Bluffton

Bishop England at Oceanside Collegiate

Philip Simmons at Burke

Woodland at Lake Marion

St. John’s at Whale Branch

Cross at Military Magnet

Charleston Charter at Baptist Hill

Fort Dorchester games on PPV

Where football is played this season, games will be played before smaller crowds. Due to attendance restrictions at local high athletic events, many high school football fans will miss out on the action.

Fort Dorchester High has taken a proactive approach to making sure its fans, as well as fans of opponents, can watch games. Fort Dorchester will broadcast all of its games, home and away, and will be selling the broadcasts on a pay-per-view basis.

For $15, fans can log onto go.fan.com and watch live broadcasts. Fans will have the option to purchase the game as a Fort Dorchester supporter or the opposing team and each school receives a cut of every purchase for its booster club.

“Both schools can use this is as a fundraising opportunity, plus their fans will get to see the game if they can’t attend in person,” said Joe Grammar, who handles production and publicity for the games.

Local broadcaster Richie Altman, a long-time radio announcer for Summerville High football, will handle play-by-play duties. Eddie Tilley will take on color commentator duties and Clinton Robinson will provide sideline reports.

“It’s a full production with a pregame show and a postgame show, halftime interviews, and sideline reports during the game,” Altman said.

Fans who purchase the pay-per-view will receive an email with a link to youtube.com.

Grammar said every road opponent, except West Ashley, has agreed to cooperate with the broadcast. More information can be found at fdsportstv.com.

Speaking of attendance, several area high schools have set their attendance caps for the season with most allowing less than 1,000 fans. Wando and West Ashley will be allowing less than 700 fans.

Berkeley hosts Goose Creek in the top game this Friday with attendance capped at 2,000 fans. First ticket priority will go to the families of players and most schools are doing online ticketing or presales at schools.

“It’s a shame because we could fill this place up under normal circumstances,” Robinson said.

Volleyball all-star event canceled

The annual North-South all-star volleyball matches scheduled for Nov. 19-21 at Erskine College have been canceled due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

State swimming championships

The S.C. High School League has announced the 2020 state swimming championships will be held at the new North Charleston Aquatic Center. The girls state meet will be Oct.10 and the boys is Oct. 12. Spectators will not be allowed, but the meet will be streamed live via the NFHS network.