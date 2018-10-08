COLUMBIA — It was Sunday evening, so Will Muschamp didn’t know much more about quarterback Jake Bentley’s health than when he ruled him out for Saturday’s win over Missouri. Bentley was cleared to play, but South Carolina’s coach didn’t feel comfortable sending him out there with a balky brace on his left knee, so Michael Scarnecchia started and played very well.
It’s all about the knee. Bentley will go through practice this week, and USC will make a call on Saturday before the Gamecocks' kickoff against Texas A&M.
“I’ll make that decision when he’s healthy,” Muschamp said Sunday. “Right now, he’s not.”
But if he is by Saturday?
Welcome to As the Quarterback Turns.
“Jake’s played a lot of good football for us,” Muschamp said. “We’ll make that decision moving forward based on Jake’s health.”
Fans were howling for Bentley’s benching after the Kentucky loss, although the defeat wasn’t pinned on him. He could have played much better, but he had nothing to do with a sieve of a run defense and the Gamecocks looking completely unprepared for the moment.
The decision to start Scarnecchia was truly made just before the Missouri game began. Again, Bentley was cleared by the medical staff, but watching him in warmups, Muschamp didn’t like what he saw.
It probably wouldn’t be a question if Scarnecchia was average or merely OK against Missouri. Bentley started 24 straight games before Saturday, and there was never a hint of a quarterback controversy once he took over two years ago. He was the best option, so he started and barely came out of any game since.
Scarnecchia wasn’t OK Saturday. He was outstanding.
“I felt I was prepared,” he said, drawing on words from Kevin Elko, a frequent guest speaker to the team. “Dr. Elko always talks about ‘see a little, see a lot. See a lot, see nothing.’ It helped me really focus in on what I had to do … what was important, and that was going down on that final drive and getting the game-winning field goal from Parker (White).”
Scarnecchia had the numbers — 20-of-35 passing for 249 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers — but the way he coolly guided the Gamecocks 53 yards in 72 seconds highighted his day. The Gamecocks could have been content with Scarnecchia's 27-yard pass to Kyle Markway that put the ball on the Missouri 27-yard-line, which would have set up a 44-yard field goal for White.
Instead, Scarnecchia dialed a perfect pass to Bryan Edwards for 12 more yards on third-and-11, giving White a much more manageable kick. He nailed the game-winner with just 2 seconds to play.
Seeing that as part of his overall day in a game that will be remembered for years for the sheer volume of nuttiness that USC somehow came out ahead of, Scarnecchia could be given consideration to start no matter Bentley’s health.
Muschamp wouldn’t go there Sunday, although he credited Scarnecchia.
“He played well. He certainly did,” he said. “A guy we’ve got a lot of confidence in, and there’s no doubt about it. So yeah, he played well.”
With a bye week looming after Texas A&M, the chance to give Bentley another week off and have that knee fully prepared for the last half of the season is there.
But the question never goes away. It will have to be answered sometime.
Who’s the quarterback that gives USC the best chance to win?
White, Horn honored by SEC
White was named the SEC’s co-special teams player of the week Monday, while nickel Jaycee Horn was tabbed freshman of the week. They are the second and third Gamecocks to be picked for a weekly honor this season.
White was 3 for 3 on field goals, including the game-winner, and hit from a season-long 42 yards on his first two. All three came on a wet field.
Horn had three tackles and four pass breakups against Missouri.