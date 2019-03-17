Four designs have been selected that will appear on junior tickets for the upcoming U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston.
The four winners are Ana Ward, 16, of Lake City; Ella Drew Dodd, 15, of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Taber, 12, of Mount Pleasant; and Elodie Cutler, 11, of Charleston.
Dodd, who plays on the Wando High girls' golf team, said she created a design that reflects her personal experience with the course the tournament is played on.
"In a Lowcountry silhouette style, I drew a golfer hitting her ball out from under a moss-draped live oak and water-colored a typical 'cotton candy' Charleston sunset as the backdrop," she said.
The U.S. Golf Association held an art contest with the winning selections used on junior tickets for the event scheduled May 30-June 2. In addition to appearing on junior tickets, the designs also will be featured at special events leading up to the championship and will be featured at the Country Club of Charleston during tournament week.
The championship's junior programming is supported by MUSC Children's Health. Juniors will be admitted free to the event with a paid adult. Tournament information is available at uswomensopen.com.
Amateurs win Palmetto Cup
The state's top amateur golfers scored a 27-15 victory over their professional counterparts in the 36th Palmetto Cup Matches played at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island.
Each match in the two-day competition was worth three points, one for each nine and one for the match.
The South Carolina Golf Association amateurs took a 13-8 lead over the South Carolina PGA after the first day's four-ball match-play competition and added 14 points on the second day, a two-man captain's choice format.
The SCGA leads the competition 21-14-1.
Charleston Golf Week Tour
Chris Ponds shot a 1-over-par 73 to win the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golf Week Tour event played at Crowfield Golf Club. Tony Walters won A Flight with a 77.Jerry Mast won B Flight with a 79. Chris Huge shot 87 to win C Flight. Julie Johnson won D Flight with a 92.
Coming up
• March 25: Charleston RiverDogs' annual charity golf tournament benefiting MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, foursomes $650 or $175 for individuals, contact Lisa at ldingman@riverdogs.com or visit rileyparkevents.com to register.
• April 1: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Putting for Paws golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island, visit halliehill.com/putting-for-paws/.
• April 15: Bright Futures Golf Tournament to benefit Darkness to Light and S.C. Future Minds, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, visit D2L.org/golftournament.
• May 4: William Brian Moody Foundation Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Roper St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund and The William Brian Moody '86 Memorial Scholarship at Clemson University, The Club at Pine Forest, visit wbmoodyfoundation.com or call Will Moody at 843-323-7729 or Ben Moody at 843-323-7730.
• April 29: Respite Care of Charleston More.Good.Days. golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, $175 per player, visit RespiteCareCharelston.org, contact Sara Perry at Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843.647.7405.
• May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
• May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
Aces
Bob Burns, Jan. 30, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 144 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jack Whiddon, Joe Muller, Curniss King, Vern Bennett.
George Thomas, Feb. 2, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 153 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Ed Colburn, Charlie Chitty, Don Compton.
Don Sumner, Feb. 6, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 137 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: David Stroud.
Chris Neaton, Feb. 7, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Paris Sterrett.
Chris Anstatt, Feb. 9, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 126 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Giff Daughtridge, Michael Gregory, Brian Robinson.
Larry Free, Feb. 9, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 165 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: John Cagle, Leon Leggett, Bill Wilson.
Michael Paragano, Feb. 10, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Andy Hino, Larry Paragano.
Cole Gaither, March 1, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 155 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Erik Currie.
Michael Kimner, March 2, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 132 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Pete Harper, Joe Pfenninger, Paul Quinlan.
Doug Coupe, March 3, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 170 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Jeresaty, Kevin Sarlo.
Richard Fowler, March 3, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 3, 137 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Jim Gates.
Lori Bate, March 7, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 80 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Nancy White, Becky Schroeder, Pam Delpino.
Maureen Marco, March 8, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 98 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jim Marco, Stewart Bowden, Jeff Hettesheimer.
Eddie McCay, March 8, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 98 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Roger McCay, Hugh Belser, Skip Leland.
Randy Stasik, March 13, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 142 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Hampey, Chris Delorenzo, Michael Taylor.
Joey Chapa, March 14, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 147 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Paula Chapa.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.