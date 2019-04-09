A new owner and a new head coach haven't changed the end point for the South Carolina Stingrays.
It took until the last day of the regular season, but the Stingrays managed to clinch an ECHL Kelly Cup playoff spot for a league-record 25th time in 26 seasons.
For players like 36-year-old Josh Gratton, who might be playing in his final professional hockey season, this is the best time of year.
“Winning a championship, that’s what it’s all about at this point in my career,” said Gratton, who has played 16 seasons of pro hockey, including 86 games in the NHL. “It doesn’t matter what level, playing for a championship is every player’s goal.”
The Stingrays, who were swept by Orlando in the opening round of the playoffs a year ago, will have an opportunity to exact revenge when they open their South Division semifinal series Wednesday on the road against the Solar Bears. If the Stingrays are going to win an ECHL-record fourth Kelly Cup title, here’s what it will take:
Stay healthy
When healthy and playing with a full lineup, the Stingrays can skate with any team in the ECHL.
Over the final 10 games of the regular season, the Stingrays finished with a 7-3-0 mark, thanks to a full roster of healthy players. Only Florida had more wins down the stretch than South Carolina.
“I think the health of the team is critical this time of year,” said first-year head coach Spiros Anastas. “Anytime you can stay healthy and have everyone available to you that’s obviously very advantageous, especially when the team is clicking like ours has been over the past few games.
It’s a small sample size, but when our best team is available to us, we’ve shown that we can play with anyone. Having all the guys in the lineup also creates competition for those guys that want to get on the ice, so no one can be complacent.”
The Stingrays stayed relatively healthy during their last two runs to the Kelly Cup finals in 2015 and 2017.
South Carolina will open the postseason against Orlando with a couple of players out of the lineup. Forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas broke his nose against Atlanta on Saturday night and did not play Sunday in the season-finale against the Gladiators. Defenseman Kevin McKernan has an undisclosed injury.
Both are expected to miss the first two games of the series in Orlando.
“I expect Jordan to play at some point in the series and Kevin as well, but not early on,” Anastas said.
Special teams need to be special
This time of year, when penalties are called with less frequency and even-strength goals are hard to produce, special teams are crucial in making a deep playoff run.
It doesn’t seem to matter which personnel South Carolina has on the ice, the Stingrays have traditionally had one of the elite penalty kill units in the ECHL over the past decade.
This year was no exception as assistant coach Steve Bergin coordinated the penalty kill, which finished second during the regular season, killing off penalties at an 86.3 percent rate.
“That’s a real source of pride to the guys that are on that unit,” Anastas said. “Steve has done a great job with them.”
It’s been the Stingrays power play that has given them issues all year long. The Stingrays have been inconsistent with the man advantage and that will have to change in the Kelly Cup playoffs.
The Stingrays finished 21st in the league converting at a 15.6 percent rate, but had some big power-play goals during the final days of the season.
Best players must deliver
Any team that makes a deep run in the playoffs always seems to have that unexpected hero that chips in from time to time.
But, when the Stingrays have won and gone to the finals, their best players have been at the top of their games. Grant Besse, who led the team with 30 goals, and Andrew Cherniwchan, who led the team with 67 points, need to produce this time of year.
“Without a doubt your big-time performers have to make big-time plays this time of year,” Anastas said. “We’re going to have to lean on those guys because you need those guys to step up in those critical moments.”
Blue line needs to grow up
When South Carolina captain Joey Leach was called up to the American Hockey League, the Stingrays struggled. They won just one game during the month of February.
Leach is back to lead a young group of defensemen. Leach is the only player with extensive playoff experience on the blue line.
Cameron Heath, Ryker Killins and Matt Nuttle were all playing college in February. Steve Johnson and McKernan are rookies.
Goalies must stay stingy
South Carolina goalie Parker Milner has been a part of a Kelly Cup finals run and was the ECHL’s goalie of the year last season.
Milner, who led Boston College to a national title, has shown an ability to play well on the biggest of stages. He was 19-17-1 during the regular-season with a .912 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average. Milner appeared to regain his form at the end of the year.
Backup goalie Adam Morrison has playoff experience as well.
“Parker really showed what he’s capable of those last three games,” Anastas said. “We think he’s dialed in now and we feel when he’s dialed in and ready to go he’s one of the best goalies in the league.”
After two games in Orlando, the seven-game series comes to North Charleston Coliseum for Game 3 on April 17.