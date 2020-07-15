SC Stingrays promote from within to find new head coach

The South Carolina Stingrays didn’t have to go far to find their new head coach.

Ryan Blair, who served as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, was named the new head coach of the Stingrays on Wednesday.

Blair, 34, replaces Steve Bergin - the reigning ECHL Coach of the Year - who left the club last week to become an assistant hockey coach at Sacred Heart University.

Blair, a native of Ashburn, Va., becomes the 10th coach in franchise history. Blair played 117 games for five different clubs in the ECHL from 2011-14. Blair, a defenseman, played four seasons at The University of Massachusetts-Lowell from 2007-11.

Bergin led South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record this past season, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The team’s 25-road wins are tied for the second most in a single season in ECHL history.

For decades, the Stingrays have promoted from within the organization when looking for a head coach. Rick Adduono, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jared Bednar, Cail MacLean, Spencer Carbery and Ryan Warsofsky all paid their dues as assistant coaches before becoming head coaches.

Spiros Anastas was the first coach who came from outside the organization when he was hired in 2018 to replace Warsofsky. Anastas lasted just a season before he left and was replaced by Bergin.

Bergin said Blair is ready to make the transition from assistant coach to head coach.

“He’s much more prepared to make the jump to head coach than I was,” Bergin said. “He’s knows the organization and he knows the expectations. His work ethic is great. He’s a high character person and the players absolutely love him, and I think he’d be a good transition for them, too. I think if they hire Ryan, it’ll help attract some of those guys that were here last year to come back and sign.”