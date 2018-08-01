Four months after purchasing the South Carolina Stingrays, Connecticut businessman Todd Halloran will tell Charleston sports fans his future plans for the minor league hockey team.
Halloran will be the keynote speaker at the third Lowcountry Sports Forum, scheduled for Aug. 15 at Riley Park and hosted by the Charleston RiverDogs. The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Riley Park Club.
RiverDogs President Dave Echols said it will give fans a chance to mingle with prominent sports figures and learn more about the teams they support.
“We are pleased to welcome Todd Halloran to the Lowcountry’s local sports scene and are excited to hear about his plans for the Stingrays,” Echols said. “The Lowcountry Sports Forum is a unique networking event that will provide a great opportunity for local sports fans to engage with the organization’s new owner in the Riley Park Club.”
Halloran, 54, purchased in April a majority stake in the ECHL franchise from the Zucker family of Charleston.
Tickets for the event are $40. They can be purchased at rileyparkevents.com, or by calling 843-723-7241.