South Carolina Stingrays coach Steve Bergin has seen firsthand the impact players from the American Hockey League can have at the ECHL level.

And while Bergin, 31, knows an affiliation with an AHL team can be a blessing, providing the team with elite talent, it can also be a curse.

The Stingrays open the season Saturday night on the road against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Stingrays’ home opener will be Oct. 19 against the Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays’ affiliation with the AHL’s Hershey Bears has produced some of the top players in the franchise’s history. Nearly a dozen players, including goalies Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer, have gone on to play in the NHL and even win a Stanley Cup.

While the Bears have provided the Stingrays with plenty of talent and depth. Hershey has also not been shy about recalling its players from South Carolina when necessary, leaving the Stingrays to scramble to find replacements.

A year ago, the Stingrays had seven affiliated players on their roster during the regular-season, but just four – goalie Parker Milner and forwards Grant Besse, Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Mason Mitchell – were on the ice in the final three games of the playoffs.

During the 2017-18 season, South Carolina had 11 affiliated players, including seven in the playoffs and 10 during the 2016-17 campaign when the club made a run to the Kelly Cup finals.

The Solar Bears, which have ousted the Stingrays in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, had 14 affiliated players against the Stingrays in last year’s postseason series.

“Obviously when you can add high-end players that helps a ton,” Bergin said. “We’re thrilled with players we’ve got from Hershey and the guys that are down here. Our job is to develop them and get them back up to the American League. We’re going to work with those guys to get them playing at the highest level.”

The Stingrays will open the season with eight players under AHL contracts – forwards Cole Ully, Matthew Weis, defensemen Kris Bidulis, Tariq Hammond, Tommy Hughes, Eddie Wittchow and goalies Logan Thompson and Milner.

“Hughes and Wittchow really jump out at you, they are really big, heavy guys that can defend,” Bergin said. “Weis has only been here a couple of days, but played in the Calder Cup finals last year and Ully has looked really, really good in the preseason. Every single guy we got down from Hershey is going to be an elite player in our league.”

One of the biggest issues with players under AHL contracts that come down to the ECHL is their attitude toward the league and their teammates. Bergin has seen players sent down from the AHL that pout in the locker room and give less then their best efforts on the ice. That hasn't been the case with this group during the preseason.

“We haven’t seen that at all,” Bergin said. “They’ve all been unbelievable. They've come in with great attitudes. Great work ethic. We’ve talked about being a good teammate and doing things the right way. We want the guys to respect everyone’s career on the team.

"We have some players that this is the highest level they will play and other guys that have a shot to play in the NHL. You have to respect everyone. Our goal is to win a championship. We have to have everyone pulling on the rope in the same direction.”

Bergin said his relationship with Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery, a former Stingrays player and head coach, has been excellent.

“I think we’ve got a great working relationship,” Bergin said. “The fact that he’s been here before and knows what I’m going through is huge. He knows the challenges we face. He knows exactly what’s going on, so you can call and ask for advice. I think it’s been a really good transition.”

Bergin said he’ll be a little nervous when he takes the bench for the first time as the Stingrays head coach Saturday night.

“There are going to be some nerves, but it’s more excitement for me,” Bergin said. “We’re excited to get this thing going. We’re exciting to see what we’ve got on the ice and how guys react not only to good things that happen, but adversity as well.”