SC Stingrays head coach leaving team for 'new challenge in his coaching career'

South Carolina Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin, who last season was honored as the ECHL's coach of the year, is leaving the team.

Bergin, who served as an assistant coach for three years from 2016-19 before taking over as the ninth head coach in team history prior to the 2019-20 season, guided the Stingrays to the hockey league's best regular-season record in his only campaign. He has accepted a job outside of the ECHL, but did not provide details.

“Moving on from this organization and city is the hardest decision that I have ever had to make in my life," Bergin said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "It is never easy to move on from a place that has given you so much. I loved my time here and will never forget the people that I was able to work and develop relationships with."

Bergin, a native of Groton, Mass., was honored with the ECHL’s John Brophy Award in April as the league’s coach of the year. Last season, Bergin led South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The team’s 25 road wins are tied for the second-most in a single season in ECHL history. Bergin also served as a coach at the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, leading the Eastern Conference to the event’s title.

“I appreciate Steve’s hard work and dedication to our organization over the last four years and wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on a new challenge in his coaching career,” said Stingrays president Rob Concannon.

“Steve Bergin has been a tremendous asset to our organization over the last four years, and although we are very disappointed that he won’t be leading the Stingrays from behind the bench during the upcoming 2020-21 season, we understand and appreciate that he has decided to take on a different type of challenge that he believes is best for him and his family,” said Stingrays principal owner Todd Halloran. “I certainly wish him the best of luck.”